Australian Health Expert Asks To Ban 'fat' Santa Claus On Christmas In Body Shaming Remark

An Australian health expert on Tuesday called to ban the "fat" Santa Claus in what is being slammed as a body-shaming remark that has attracted a widespread backlash.

Dr. Vincent Candrawinata, a health and wellness expert and researcher at the University of Newcastle, NSW said that the obese Santas should be prohibited from shopping malls and other places where they can inspire people, as they propagate bad messages with respect to health and encourage binge eating among the Australian population.

'Don't associate Christmas with need of overeating'

"We should not associate this wonderful, joyful time of the year with the need of overeating," Candrawinata said. “Shopping centers should not go above and beyond and make a concerted effort to make Santa look fat,” a health expert at the University of Newcastle in Australia’s New South Wales further told news.com.au. A New South Wales-based doctor opposed stuffing pillows and other materials to make the Santa look fat saying that overweight Santa sends the “wrong message” to overindulge in food and binge eating.

“For a lot of us, myself included, it’s one of our earliest, joyful childhood memories and I think that it can have a profound positive impact on children when they don’t see the association with a joyful holiday and the urge to gorge and overindulge in terms of food and beverages,” the health expert noted. The latter also warned that children tend to absorb "a lot much more than we think they do." Stating that his remark was coming out of good intentions, the New South Wales-based health expert informed that he lost his grandfather to heart disease. "I really do think it had a lot to do with him being overweight and I really do think someone needs to talk about this."

"You've heard of elf on the shelf. You probably haven't heard of keto Claus. It's about focusing on having a good time and then getting back into a nice healthy routine when we're ready for it," meanwhile a Wellington gym owner Abbas Nazari told Newshub. He added that fat-shaming Santa wasn't very "Christmas-spirited."

According to the doctor, the overweight Santa presents the wrong notion of happiness. He furthermore added that all amusement parks should advise all of their Santas to lose weight and exercise to promote healthier habits. A fat or obese Santa will encourage holiday overeating, ascertained the said Australian health expert, adding that this Christmas a slim Santa should be given a chance. A physically fit Santa Claus must be allowed to pose for pictures with children to promote a healthy body image, Candrawinata noted. The idea of Santa Claus during Christmas evolved from Nick’s Dutch nickname, Sinter Klaas, or the Sint Nikolaas (Dutch for Saint Nicholas). Santa is known for his generosity and kindness, and jolly nature which rewards the unhappy, the poor, and the less privileged during the Christmas festivities. But he is also often represented as the chubby man.