Ayurvedic Treatments That Help In Achieving Healthier And Glowing Skin

Ayurvedic treatments can help in rejuvenating your skin on a massive scale. The very concept of Ayurveda is 'Science of Life', which is a traditional medicinal methodology. Ayurvedic treatments consist of only herbal and organic ingredients, which help to fight various skin problems, without being harsh on your pockets.

Five Ayurvedic treatments for your skin

1. Basil leaves for acne reduction:

Basil leaves are easily available at households, and people use it for a variety of reasons. But did you know that direct application of crushed basil leaves can reduce acne? Yes, it's true basil leaves in the form of a paste, if applied directly on the acne-prone area can help in the reduction of active acne in a very short period. Apply the paste and keep it for ten minutes. Then wash it off with tap water. Repeat this for a minimum of one week to see visibly effective results.

2. Gooseberry for redness:

At times, skin exposure to harsh UV rays and pollution can lead to acne and redness. This problem can be completely prevented by the application of Gooseberry (Amla) paste. Apply the amla paste on the section where you have redness or acne-prone skin. Keep the paste on for 15 minutes and rinse with cold water. Apply this paste, until you experience visible results. This ayurvedic treatment is also great for achieving spot-free healthy skin.

3. Turmeric for glowing skin

Turmeric is one such magical ingredient which can work wonders for your skin and body. It aids to fight all skin related problems and also help in achieving glowing and healthy skin. You can mix a pinch of turmeric with gram flour and rose water, mix all the ingredients well and make it in the form of a paste. Apply this paste all over your face and keep until it dries completely. Rinse with normal temperature water. You will witness an instant glow in your skin as soon as you wash off this face pack.

4. Cinnamon and lemon for blackheads

Blackheads are a menace. They are generally found around the chin and nose area. It is difficult to get rid of them and very painful too. However, with the help of some Ayurvedic treatments, you can easily remove blackheads at home. All you need to do is add one tablespoon of lemon and one tablespoon of cinnamon powder in a glass bowl. Mix the ingredients well and apply on the affected area for 20 minutes thrice a day to completely wash off blackheads from your skin.

5. Rosewater for hydrating skin

Rosewater has cooling and soothing effects on the skin. It smells good and feels great on the skin too. Rosewater can be used as a toner several times a day, without any harm.

Disclaimer: Although Ayurveda mentions several beauty treatments for your skin, you must consult a dermatologist before trying any new skin-care routine.