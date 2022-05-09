Beat The Heat With BeatO Food Lab's Fresh Fruit Popsicles This Week

The summer season makes us want to enjoy delicious, refreshing fruits, but people with diabetes must make sure that they are eating the ones that do not cause their sugar levels to spike. What could be better than fresh fruit popsicles to beat the heat in a diabetes-friendly manner? The biggest factors of a healthy lifestyle are nutrition and diet, and since food is such a key part of Indian culture, Republic Media Network has partnered with BeatO to bring you BeatO Food Lab.

This initiative, featuring MasterChef finalist Chef Mirvaan Vinayak, aims to provide viewers with incredibly flavorful yet healthy recipes so that people with diabetes and restrictive dietary requirements never feel like they are missing out. This week’s recipe, fresh, fruit-filled popsicles to satisfy all sweet summer cravings, can be found below.

Fresh Fruit Popsicles

Ingredients:

1 orange segment

1⁄2 cup of pomegranate seeds

1⁄2 cup of berries (any Indian or exotic berries)

1⁄2 tsp stevia

1 lemon juice

Black salt

Chia seeds

Water

Method:

Mix the stevia, black salt, and lemon juice in water.

Place fruits and berries in a popsicle mold.

Add the mixed water and freeze.

Serve chilled and enjoy!

Alternatives: You can switch out the berries for low-cost fruit alternatives like kiwis, jamun, or lemon wedges.

Benefits: These popsicles are rich in antioxidants and protein. They are a good alternative to ice- cream during the summer season.

Recommended serving size: 1 popsicle stick.

Note: Using natural sweeteners like stevia while preparing your dessert can help you satiate your sugar cravings in a guilt free manner. If you have any doubts after eating a particular food item, do not forget to do a quick sugar check. If you have any further doubts, contact your health coach or doctor.

In case you missed it, you can watch the recipe on YouTube.

About BeatO

BeatO is a digital app-based platform that provides clinically proven, comprehensive diabetes care programmes to help prevent, control, and even reverse the condition under the guidance of experts. The company is a National Startup Award winner (2021) for bringing access to healthcare, an initiative by the Government of India launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The results of BeatO’s programmes have been published by top medical institutions such as the American Diabetes Association, Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD), and Dove Press.

This diabetes care ecosystem includes BeatO’s innovative and cost-effective smartphone-connected glucometers that work in unison with the BeatO app and its programmes to help members control diabetes. Its smart health management system is powered by AI and provides personalised insights and real-time data-driven care via its experienced team of diabetes care coaches, expert nutritionists, and specialist doctors. The BeatO app ecosystem also provides a complete solution for all the daily needs of a person with diabetes, ranging from medication, lab tests, affordable insurance, and specially curated foods and beverages.