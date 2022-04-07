BeatO App Launches BeatO Food Lab Featuring MasterChef Finalist Chef Mirvaan Vinayak

One of the biggest factors when it comes to diabetes management is a person’s diet. Keeping track of your food and making sure you’re fueling your body with healthy, wholesome, nutrient-dense foods is key to avoiding a mountain of problems that can arise from having an unsatisfactory diet. Living in an environment where the culture revolves heavily around food, extra attention is required to make sure that people with chronic illnesses, in particular, are giving their bodies the correct and necessary foods to keep their symptoms as mild as possible. With all this in mind, BeatO, the diabetes management app, in partnership with Republic Media Network, has launched BeatO Food Lab, an initiative which features Chef Mirvaan Vinayak, MasterChef India Finalist, and provides diabetes-friendly, delicious recipes, so that people can live their healthiest lives without compromising on good food. Launching on World Health Day, the innovative recipes from BeatO Food Lab have additional inputs on nutritional value and portion sizes integrated within, provided by BeatO Diabetes Care Coaches.

Below, you will find one of the healthy, diabetes-friendly recipes featured on BeatO Food Lab.

Poriyal with English Vegetables

This diabetic-friendly, low-carb, and high-fiber colourful protein dish aids the improvement of bowel and gut health for people with diabetes.

Ingredients:

20 grams broccoli

50 grams carrot

20 grams cauliflower

20 grams beans

50 grams shredded fresh coconut

1 small onion chopped

1 green chili chopped

1 tsp mustard seeds

½ tsp urad dal

1 tsp chana dal

1 dry red chilly

5-10 curry leaves

½ tsp hing

Salt to taste

Oil

Steps:

Add the oil, mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, and red chilli to the pan until it crackles.

Add in the hing and curry leaves along with the onions, green chilli and salt. Cook for 3 minutes.

Add in all the chopped vegetables and stir. Cook for 10 minutes, covered.

Add in the shredded coconut, stir, then cook for another 2 minutes and serve hot with a ragi appams and South Indian buttermilk.

Enjoy!

Dietitian Poojitha Acharya highlights the benefits of this recipe, stating that it is a diabetic-friendly, low-carb, colorful, high-fiber, high-protein and vegetarian, that improves bowel and gut health in people with diabetes. Other healthy alternatives for the ragi appams include roti’s of quinoa, almond or multigrain flour.

