Being Overweight Might Cause Depression, Finds Study

Higher adiposity is an established risk factor for many psychiatric diseases including depression and anxiety, said recent findings published in the journal 'Human Molecular Genetics this month. According to the study, there is extensive evidence linking higher body mass index (BMI) to higher odds of depression and anxiety among the adult population. The report said that women are the most vulnerable group and are more prone to contract these diseases as compared to men. The researchers applied the Mendelian randomisation (MR) method to explore the relationship between overweight and depression.

Limited evidence about whether adiposity is a causal risk factor for psychiatric disease

According to the study, Mendelian randomisation is a genetic approach that has provided some evidence that higher BMI and higher body fat percentage cause depression. As of now, no studies are using MR to specifically test the role of adiposity on anxiety. MR relies on the fact that genetic variation is randomly allocated at conception and assumes that genetic variants associated with the exposure represent unconfounded proxies. However, there is limited evidence about whether adiposity is a causal risk factor for psychiatric diseases and which component of higher adiposity (psychological/adverse social effect of excess weight, metabolic pathways or alternative pathways) cause the higher risk.

To examine which pathways may be active in causing depression in people with higher BMI, the team also interrogated two sets of previously discovered genetic variants. One set of genes makes people fatter, yet metabolically healthier, meaning they were less likely to develop conditions linked to higher BMI, such as high blood pressure and type 2 diabetes. The second set of genes analysed make people fatter and metabolically unhealthy, or more prone to such conditions. The team found little difference between the two sets of genetic variants, indicating that both physical and social factors play a role in higher rates of depression and poorer wellbeing.

Social stigma also played a major role in depression

Lead author Jess O'Loughlin, at the University of Exeter Medical School, said, "Obesity and depression are both major global health challenges, and our study provides the most robust evidence to date that higher BMI causes depression. Understanding whether physical or social factors are responsible for this relationship can help inform effective strategies to improve mental health and wellbeing." O'Loughlin added, "Our research suggests that being fatter leads to a higher risk of depression, regardless of the role of metabolic health. This suggests that both physical health and social factors, such as social stigma, both play a role in the relationship between obesity and depression."

(With inputs from 'Human Molecular Genetics' journal)

(Image Credit: Pixabay)