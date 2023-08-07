Best 4 CPAP Machines In India For Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA): Expert Rated

If you or someone you know is dealing with sleep apnea, having a reliable CPAP machine is essential for effective treatment. In India, there are several CPAP machines available that cater to different needs and budgets. Here are the best places to buy CPAP machine:

● CPAP Specialized ecommerce

○ Oxygen Times

○ 1mg

○ Hospitalsstore

○ Netmeds

○ Tentabs

● General Ecommerce Marketplaces

○ Amazon

○ Flipkart

● Official websites

○ oxymedindia.com

○ resmed.co.in

○ philips.co.in

○ deckmount.in

In this article, we will explore some of the best CPAP machines in India known for their quality and performance.

1. Philips Dreamstation Auto CPAP

The Philips Dreamstation Auto CPAP is a popular choice among individuals seeking a high-quality CPAP machine. With its advanced features and user-friendly design, it offers an exceptional sleep apnea treatment experience.

The Dreamstation Auto CPAP comes with a range of features such as automatic pressure adjustment, ramp time, and heated humidification to ensure optimal comfort and therapy effectiveness. Its sleek and modern design adds an aesthetic touch to any bedroom environment.

While the price of the Dreamstation Auto CPAP may be higher compared to some other models, it is known for its reliability and durability.

2. Oxymed SleepEasy Auto CPAP Machine

The Oxymed SleepEasy Auto CPAP Machine is another top contender in the Indian market. This machine stands out for its excellent performance and affordability. Equipped with a German turbine, it delivers consistent airflow and ensures a comfortable sleep experience.

The SleepEasy Auto CPAP Machine comes with advanced autocpap algorithm with FlowSens technology which is a game changer as it can detect CSA (Central Sleep Apnea) by accurately identifying irregular breathing patterns, allowing for timely intervention.

Notably, the machine incorporates an auto on/off function, automatically switching off when the user removes the mask and turning on when the user puts it on again. The machine's ergonomic design allows for easy viewing of pressure settings in various positions, making it a user-friendly option.

With its Swiss sensor detection technology, this machine provides exceptional comfort and a seamless sleep experience. It offers advanced features such as preheating and a heated humidifier to enhance user comfort. The machine also features a detachable humidifier, making it convenient for individuals with an active lifestyle to carry it with ease.

The Oxymed SleepEasy Auto CPAP Machine is highly regarded for its quality and customer service and the brand provides home service across India.

3. Resmed AirSense Auto CPAP

Resmed is a renowned brand known for its high-quality sleep apnea devices, and the Resmed AirSense Auto CPAP is no exception. This machine offers advanced features and precise therapy delivery for effective sleep apnea treatment.

The AirSense Auto CPAP has an advanced AutoCPAP algorithm and comes with an integrated humidifier, ramp time, and automatic pressure adjustment to ensure personalized therapy and user comfort. It also features CSA detection capability, which is crucial for identifying central sleep apnea events.

While the Resmed AirSense Auto CPAP may too be priced higher compared to some other models, its reputation for reliability and performance makes it a preferred choice for many sleep apnea patients.

4. Deckmount VT 40

The Deckmount VT 40 is a cost-effective CPAP machine which is a newly launched brand that offers reliable performance. Manufactured in India, this machine provides essential features required for effective sleep apnea treatment.

While it may not have some of the advanced features found in higher-end models, the Deckmount VT 40 delivers consistent airflow and helps alleviate sleep apnea symptoms. It is a good option for individuals on a budget or those looking for a simpler CPAP machine without compromising on quality.

To summarize, we have curated an inclusive inventory of the finest auto CPAP machines accessible in India, showcasing esteemed brands like Oxymed, Resmed, Philips and Deckmount. These brands have solidified their reputation by providing extensively examined and medically endorsed products in the market.

Disclaimer: The above is non-editorial content and Republic Media Network does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content. This should not be considered as a substitute for consulting your physician for personalised medical advice.