Black Fungus: Experts Shed Light On Rare Fungal Infection In COVID-19 Patients

Amid the alarming surge of COVID-19 infections across the country, cases of Mucormycosis among the COVID-19 patients is on the rise leading to another complication in the patients getting treatment for COVID-19 or those who have recovered from COVID-19. Mucormycosis or 'black fungus' is a serious but rare fungal infection that has left many patients blind and is also causing other serious issues during and after COVID-19.

In order to shed light on this rare fungal infection occurring in the COVID-19 patients, Republic TV discussed the issue and posed some questions to leading medical practitioners: Dr Shashank Joshi - part of Maharashtra Task Force and Surabhi Madan - Infectious diseases consultant.

Here are some of the questions on Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus'

Q1. What exactly is Mucormycosis or Back Fungus? Dr Shashank Joshi answers:

"Mucormycosis or the Black Fungus is rhinocerebral which means it comes through the nose, eyes and brain. Usually, it is seen in people who have uncontrolled diabetes or people who are immunosuppressed. People have received large doses of steroids, immunosuppressant drugs like Tocilizumab and various other medications during COVID treatment. And then their sugar goes up to 300-400 and then they get susceptible to unusual atypical infections, one of them is Mucormycosis. Early diagnosis can be treated. Simple measures like cleaning mouth throat nose and controllinhg the glucose levels during and after COVID for three months.

Q2. What are the symptoms of Mucormycosis? Dr Surabhi Madan answers:

"COVID-19, as a pandemic we are all facing but for Mucormycosis, it wouldn't be wrong to say it's become an epidemic. Diabetes, uncontrolled sugar and steroids are common risk factors for the disease. Although it spreads due to sugar and steroids, there have been cases where patients were neither on high doses of steroids nor had any high levels of sugar, this includes young patients as well who have recovered from COVID-19 but lost their lives to Mucormycosis. Most of Mucormycosis is in rhinocerebral form meaning it affects paranasal sinuses, eyes and then spreading to the brain when not controlled timely. However, it can affect other organs as well such as Pulmonary Mucormycosis as it affects the lungs. In those patients, we have managed these patients with extreme surgeries, even removal of one lung. It can also involve other organs like the spine, so we have had spinal mucormycosis. Diagnosis of this disease is a little difficult, we need biopsies to prove Mucormycosis. But now it is not rocket science to detect. A lot of patients come to us with pain in the eyes, watering of the eyes, congestion - swelling - redness in eyes, facial pain or in the jaws, severe headache. These are few symptoms that are alarming. If a patient is in ICU then it becomes difficult to catch these symptoms as the patients cannot tell us so the diagnosis gets delayed"

Q3. What is the treatment of Black Fungus? What is the fatality rate? Dr Shashank Joshi answers:

"There are two types of treatment - Medical treatment and surgical treatment. In Medical treatment, the age-old drug - Amphotericin B is given for 3-4 weeks. It is a costly medication. There are new age antifungal drugs also available. However, sometimes the neurosurgeon or the doctors need to resort to surgical measures as well. If diagnosed, treated and prevented appropriately then we can tackle it. But once there is a systemic spread of the diseases then mortality can be pretty high. But there is no need to panic. I want to tell everyone that acute COVID has a lifespan of 14-21 days. But post-COVID i.e. 21 days to 3 months, we need to be vigilant particularly in case of comorbidities such as diabetes or high steroid use, then there are chances of Mucormycosis. But simple things such as povidone-iodine in the nose, doing gargles with it, ensuring our mouth and throat is clean can actually prevent the development of this fungus. Otherwise, the treatment can be very laborious and difficult to treat at times."

Q4. What parts of the body get affected by Mucormycosis first? Dr Surabhi Madan answers:

"Most common form is paranasal sinuses, there are some boney spaces in the facial region. Usually, the fungus starts from there, if it is diagnosed and treated there itself then the result after the treatment is excellent. If it is not diagnosed there, then in few patients it may spread to the eyes and then to brain. Although Mucormycosis is an aggressive fungus, but in COVID, it has been seen that it gives time for treatment. Other parts of the body that are affected are the spine, lungs, or kidney sometimes however, Mucormycosis is not common in post-COVID patients."

Q5. Why is there a rise of Mucormycosis in second wave? Was it there in first wave? Did we see similar trend in first wave? Dr Surabhi Madan answers: