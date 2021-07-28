Blood Clots In Severe COVID Cases May Be Caused By Abnormal Antibody Response: Study

Abnormal response of antibodies has been linked to blood clots in severe cases of COVID-19, a study published on July 28, Wednesday informed. The study conducted by the Imperial College of London explained the reason why a subset of patients with COVID-19 became critically ill as they suffered from severe respiratory problems and also increased rates of platelet formation (thrombosis). The aberrant glycosylation of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG immune complexes increases platelet thrombus formation on vWF, it added.

Platelets are small cells found in the blood which form clots to stop or prevent bleeding, but where platelets don't function properly this can lead to serious health concerns such as strokes and heart attacks. The study produced vital information about fatal clots that are formed due to the increased function of platelets. Additionally, it also found that serious blood clots could be reduced or stopped by altering platelets response by treating blood with active ingredients from different drugs known to either inhibit platelet function or immune responses, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported.

"Until now, we have only had assumptions about why platelets involved in clotting were being activated during COVID-19 infection,"said Professor Joe Gibbins.

The study took antibodies produced to fight the coronavirus' spike protein, from people with severe COVID-19 infections. It then cloned them in a lab to study, which cleared assumptions about why platelets involved in clotting were being activated during COVID-19 infection. The results suggested that the antibodies produced to stop COVID-19 from spreading triggered infected cells to induce platelet activities which caused clotting even though it was not needed, said Professor Joe Gibbins, Director of the Institute for Cardiovascular and Metabolic Research at the University of Reading in the UK. Moreover, the team found that the small sugars found on the surface of these antibodies were different from antibodies from healthy individuals, and when those cloned antibodies were introduced in a lab to blood cells taken from healthy donors, there was an observed increase in platelet activity.

It could be possible for drugs that are currently used to treat the immune system

Another trial led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust has been testing several drugs in clinical trials with patients at hospital sites across the UK. The studies are aimed to see whether they will reduce serious clotting for hospitalised COVID-19 patients. The procedure is called MATIS. The lab-based study of human cells provided key evidence and supported the scientific basis for the MATIS trial. While there are yet to be any results reported from this clinical trial, the two teams are said to continue to work closely together as the clinical trial develops.

(Input: PTI)