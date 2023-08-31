Brazilian Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges Dies At 33 After Double Cardiac Arrest

Brazilian fitness influencer Larissa Borges died aged 33 due to a double cardiac arrest. Borges, who had over 33 thousand followers on her Instagram account, was described as a kind soul who fought courageously for her life. Her family shared the news of her passing on her Instagram page, saying that their hearts were broken, and the longing they would feel was indescribable.

2 things you need to know

Preliminary investigation suggests possible intoxication as the cause of Larissa Borges' death.

The family appealed for donations to transport Borges' mortal remains.

Investigation into Borges' death ongoing

According to the media, Borges was admitted to a hospital on August 20 after she suffered from cardiac arrest while travelling in Gramado, Brazil. She went into a coma and remained in the state for a week while her family provided medical updates on her social media handles.

Unfortunately, she had a second cardiac arrest and died soon after. The cause of her death is yet to be confirmed, although the investigators speculate that she might have ingested narcotic substances with alcoholic beverages.

(A screen grab of Borges's family member giving news on social media | Image: Larissa Borges/Instagram)

Authorities have scheduled a post-mortem examination of Borges' body to determine the root cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing. Deputy Gustavo Barcellos informed reporters that Borges' boyfriend gave his testimony as well. Meanwhile, her family has appealed for public donations to help them transport her body from Gramado to her hometown.

Larissa Borges was an inspiration to her followers

While Borges mostly shared photos from her vacations, her social media followers knew her for her fitness regime. She enjoyed doing exercises and shared them with her followers, encouraging them to lead a healthy lifestyle. In one of her recent Instagram posts, she could be seen posing in a winter coat at an indoor ski park, expressing her belief in tomorrow.

(A screen grab of Larissa Borges's post on social | Image: Larissa Borges/Instagram)

The untimely demise of the Brazilian influencer has led to an outpouring of condolence messages from her followers worldwide. Her account has been inundated with remarks expressing shock and sadness at her sudden demise.