Britain's Oldest Man Claims Secret To His Long Life Is Eating Fried Fish, Chips

1912, the year in which British luxury passenger liner Titanic sank en route to New York City from Southampton, England, after striking an iceberg during its maiden voyage. Well, this was not the only fact that had happened in 1912. This year, the United Kingdom's oldest man, John Tinniswood, was also born, just four months after the Titanic disaster killed more than 1,500 people on board. On August 26 this year, Tinniswood celebrated his 109th birthday with his only son and few other family members. The jolly mood man has revealed the secret of his long-living during an interview with iTV.

Know the secret of long life from 109-year-old John Tinniswood

Usually, the older generation has advised all of us to eat healthy and oil-free food items. Apart from these suggestions, they also recommend waking up early in the morning. While these are some basics that older people used to convey to the next generation. However, the 109-year-old man revealed that he loved to eat fried fish and potato chips. Not only this, but the supercentenarian also admitted eating fast food every Friday evening. Tinniswood said he always love to let things go. The 109-year-old man went on to say that he believes that the lighter a human being take it, the healthier it becomes for them to go by. He advocated for not taking life seriously.

Britain's oldest man is an avid Liverpool FC fan

While revealing more about his personal life, Tinniswood said he worked as a depot clerk and accountant for Shell-Mex and BP. However, Tinniswood was shifted to the Royal Mail as an administrator during the Second World War after developing eye-related issues. This was the place where he met his late wife, Blodwen, at a dance in Liverpool. The couple married in 1942 and welcomed their only child, Susan, in 1943. However, he lost his better half after spending 44 happy years together until Blodwen died in 1986. During the interaction with iTV, the only son of the 109-year-old man said he felt lucky to have Tinniswood as his father. "My dad is as sharp as a knife even at the age of 109. We are so lucky to have him at home," said Susan.

(Image Credit: Shutterstock)