Face Mask Guidelines: Can The Face Masks Be Re-used After A Single Use During Quarantine?

Since the global outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, people have been advised to cover their mouths while going out. The World Health organisation allowed only medical masks to be worn, however, due to the shortage of the medical makes to the medical staff, the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention has suggested people to use non-medical masks and cloth to cover their faces. The symptom-free coronavirus has hit the world, which has ensured that people wear masks while going out in public.

The US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) suggests that people who do not have any symptoms of coronavirus cover their mouth with a cloth or a bandana while stepping out. However, it is also crucial to understand if re-using the mask is advisable or not. While N-95 respirators and medical masks are not recommended for re-using, given the shortage of the masks one may re-use them by following certain steps.

Face Mask Guidelines

N-95 respirators

The N-95 respirators can be re-used only a few times by storing them in a clean storage area, like a paper bag. The inside of the respirator must not be touched and if it has gotten wet, it must be discarded. The N-95 respirators must not be used more than five times and must be stored away from other respirators. The N-95 respirators can only be used for eight hours continuously. Only one person can use the N-95 respirator and it should not be shared.

Surgical Masks

It is recommended that the surgical masks must be thrown after every use. The surgical mask must not be shared as it can lead to cross-contamination. The World Health Organisation strongly advises against the re-use of single-use mask like the surgical mask. However, due to the shortage, the mask can be re-used only if it isn’t moist. Washing or disinfecting the mask and storing it in a clean place is highly recommended.

Cloth Masks

Cloth masks can be made at home from a scarf, bandana or dupatta. Home-made cloth mask must be washed thoroughly after every use. The CDC suggests washing the mask in a washing machine and storing it in a cool place away from the rest of the masks. The mask must not have any moisture and must be stored in a dry place away from any kind of moisture.

