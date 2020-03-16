Can You Get Coronavirus Twice? Read To Know Full Details

The recent outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus has taken the whole world by a storm affecting the daily functioning of almost every major country in the world. The current COVID-19 has affected more than one lakh people in the world and more than 100 cases have been reported in India itself. The outbreak has affected thousands of people globally leaving many industries, schools and even share markets at a loss. However, there is no cure for the disease yet, research is still underway.

Can you get coronavirus twice?

For any person who is currently affected by the coronavirus, it is a nightmare. But talk about getting affected by it twice and it is something completely different and worse. Many have been quizzed with the question that if a person has recovered from coronavirus once then can they be affected twice? There have been several reports from Japan and China that suggest so.

A recent news report confirmed a case about a female bus driver from the city of Osaka in Japan being tested [positive for the deadly coronavirus for the second time. A few weeks after she came back from the hospital after her recovery, the woman in question was reportedly tested positive for the virus again. She noticed symptoms like discomfort in her throat and chest pain during the monitoring period after her recovery.

The Japanese government officials are now reportedly keeping an eye on recovered patients. They are also trying to keep a tab on the patients who are currently in treatment and have been discharged previously. There have also been reports that several cases of second positive tests have been reported in China where the disease originated in the first place.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), people should look out for initial symptoms of a Coronavirus which includes respiratory problems, coughing, fever, and shortness of breath. If you are suffering from any of the mentioned symptoms, then you must consult a medical professional at the earliest. Medical officials are still looking for a treatment or vaccination to prevent coronavirus. However, officials say that it could still take a lot of time before they discover the same.

