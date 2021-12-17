'Can't Consider Omicron Mild', WHO Official Warns Of New COVID Variant

As the world reels under fresh COVID-19 scare caused by the newly discovered Omicron variant, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region, on Thursday, stated that the new coronavirus strain appears to be spreading faster in comparison to any other variant and warned that it should not be considered mild. She added that the emergence of new variants establishes that the pandemic is far from over.

"Based on the limited evidence, Omicron appears to be spreading faster at a rate not seen with any other previous variant. Emerging data from South Africa suggest an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron, but more data are needed to draw firmer conclusions. There is still limited data on the clinical severity associated with Omicron. More information on case severity associated with Omicron is expected in the coming weeks," Dr Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Stating that Omicron should not be dismissed as mild, the WHO regional director said that more information is needed to fully understand the nature of the COVID-19 variant.

"Further information is needed to fully understand the clinical picture of those infected with Omicron and WHO encourages countries to contribute to the collection and sharing of hospitalised patient data through the WHO COVID-19 Clinical Data Platform. We should not dismiss Omicron as mild. Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm health systems," she said.

Are vaccines effective against Omicron?

Dr Singh said preliminary studies suggest "vaccinations may have diminished efficiency against Omicron," on being asked if anti-COVID vaccines are effective against Omicron. She, however, added that it will take a few more weeks before there is enough evidence to fully assess the vaccines' performance against Omicron.

"We should also not forget that vaccines alone will not get any country out of this pandemic... Countries can - and must - prevent the spread of Omicron with proven public health and social measures. We must continue to do it all. Protect yourself and protect each other. Get vaccinated, wear a mask, keep a distance, open windows, clean your hands and cough and sneeze safely," she added.

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh on booster vaccines

In response to a question about the effectiveness of booster doses against Omicron, the WHO official said that current data show that vaccines that have received WHO's Emergency Use Listing perform well against severe forms of the disease, with minor or modest reductions in effectiveness 6 months after the last primary dose.

According to Dr Singh, preliminary studies on the impact of Omicron on vaccine effectiveness, and whether additional doses may be necessary suggest that an additional dose may confer benefit. The WHO official, however, cautioned that it is too early to draw definitive conclusions "from these limited labs and clinical studies."

"WHO will continue to review the evidence, and update its recommendations as appropriate. SAGE has recommended moderately and severely immunocompromised persons may be offered an additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine as part of an extended primary series," she informed, adding, "To make a recommendation on the use of booster doses for the general population more data is needed on vaccine performance of the primary series over time. We must also review the benefits from boosting versus the benefits from expanding the coverage of primary vaccination, in different population groups."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/ Pixabay)