Cardiac Patients Increase In Delhi Hospitals Due To Air Pollution, Says Health Expert

Health experts have raised concerns after Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the 'severe' category. Head of the Department of Pulmonary, Sleep, and Critical Care Medicine at Primus Hospital, Delhi Dr. SK Chhabra informed that the cardiac patient load has increased substantially during the past couple of weeks.

"In the last 2 weeks, I have noticed a substantial increase in daily admissions in hospital. Over 50 per cent of people are reporting pneumonia and breathing problems," Dr. Chhabra said.

He said that it is a seasonal trend that is being repeated year after year now.

Experts raise concern over rising respiratory diseases

The doctor said that patients of all ages, young and old with no medical records are also attending the hospital now.

"The patients with acute asthma, cardiac complaints and angina (a type of chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart) are also coming," Dr. Chhabra added.

Expressing his concerns over the deteriorating air quality, the doctor said, "Some steps have been taken but somehow the problem seems to be increasing faster than what we have managed. Every November the AQI is worsening."

Delhi's air quality continues to remain in 'severe' category

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said on Sunday that Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the 'severe' category. According to SAFAR's research, Delhi's overall air quality was in the 'severe' category at 6:15 a.m, Sunday morning, with an AQI of 436. On Saturday night, though, Delhi's AQI was 437, with PM 2.5 concentrations of 318 and PM 10 concentrations of 448.

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'severe' category on Sunday because of the large influx of stubble-related pollutants, apparently, from a much higher effective fire count, authorities said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the city's air quality index (AQI) stood at 416 (severe) at 8 pm.

Strong surface winds had slightly improved Delhi's air quality on Saturday but it had remained in the 'severe' category as the contribution of farm fires in the city's PM2.5 pollution had reached the season's highest of 41 per cent.

The AQI on Friday was recorded at 462.

