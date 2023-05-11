Centre Plans To Accelerate Treatment Of Rare Diseases, Issues Funds Of Rs 40 Cr

In a bid to accelerate the treatment of rare diseases, the central government on Wednesday released Rs 40 crore to 11 centres of excellence. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (Rare Disease Cell) released the funds to centres, including Rs 10 crore to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

This comes after a batch of petitions were filed in court seeking free treatments.

Responding to the brief affidavit, filed among the batch of petitions by the children suffering from rare diseases who sought direction for free treatment, Justice Prathiba M. Singh said, "The ongoing treatment of the children should not be stopped due to funds."

The affidavit further stated that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is committed to supporting the clinical trial of the drugs. The Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) submitted that the full plan of action would be placed before the court by Monday. The court has listed the matter for a further hearing on May 15. The CGSC also informed the court that two orders for releasing funds passed by the court earlier on May 6 have been challenged before the division bench.

Reportedly, the division bench has modified the order of May 6 directing the Union Health Secretary to appear before the court.

The affidavit further claims that the court may take into account the fact that, despite large financial investments, people with some rare diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and others, will not be cured and that this will merely lessen their suffering. The Centres of Excellence (CoEs) must therefore make wise use of their limited resources, which is of utmost significance.

Additionally, it was stated in the affidavit that the Department of Health and Family Welfare is fully committed to expeditious clinical trials of drugs, generation of clinical trial data, submission of data to the national regulator, Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), consideration of data, and DCGI approval of data for treatment of rare diseases.

Delhi High Court's directions

While hearing a batch of petitions by children suffering from rare diseases seeking free treatment, the Delhi High Court summoned the Union Health Secretary on May 6 for violating directions to disburse Rs 5 crore for the treatment of young patients with rare ailments. The court ruled that it could not turn a blind eye to how 40 children were being treated.

Justice Prathiba M. Singh said in the order of May 3, "On February 15, 2023, a further amount of Rs. 5 crores was directed to be released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The said direction was reiterated in an order dated March 6, 2023. However, the said amount has not been released to date."

Justice Singh expressed her displeasure and said, "Under such circumstances, the Court cannot turn a blind eye to the medical condition of 40 children who are petitioners before the Court. The medicines that have already been administered and their effectiveness would also be completely obliterated if further doses are not continued for the said children."

The court directed that under these circumstances, the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, shall physically remain present in court on the next date of hearing.