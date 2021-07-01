Centre To Accept Sputnik Light COVID Vaccine Safety Data From Russia: Dr Reddy's

In a major boost for India's COVID-19 vaccination program, a government expert panel told Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday that it doesn’t need to conduct a separate Phase-III trial for the single-dose vaccine Sputnik Light and instead can submit only the Russian Phase 3 immunogenicity, safety and efficacy data for approval in India. Essentially, Sputnik Light has demonstrated 79.4 per cent efficacy, according to its makers.

"On Wednesday 30th June, the SEC (Subject Expert Committee) deliberated on the submission for Marketing Authorisation of Sputnik Light in India from Dr Reddy's. The company presented to the SEC, interim safety and efficacy data from the Phase I / II clinical trial of Sputnik Light in Russia, along with a clinical trial protocol for a Phase III trial of Sputnik Light in India," the company said in a statement.

"In view of the fact that (1) Sputnik Light is the first dose component of Sputnik V, and Dr Reddy's has already generated safety and immunogenicity data on the first dose component in India through its clinical trial and; (2) a phase III efficacy trial is currently underway in Russian on Sputnik Light, the SEC recommended that Dr Reddy's should submit safety, immunogenicity and efficacy data from the phase III clinical trial of Sputnik V in Russia to the SEC for its consideration of Marketing Authorisation of Sputnik Light in India," it added.

The SEC also observed that in view of the safety and immunogenicity data already generated by Dr Reddy's in India, there was no need for a separate Phase III trial of Sputnik Light in India, the firm said.

DCGI Denies Permission For Phase 3 Trials

Earlier, Dr Reddy's Laboratories had been denied permission by India's top regulatory body to conduct the Phase 3 trials for the Light vaccine. The expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) refused to allow the Indian pharmaceutical company to conduct the third phase trials for the one-shot vaccine because it did not find the "scientific rationale" for it.

If approved, the Russian jab could be the first single-dose vaccine to be used in India. Dr Reddy's has been in discussions with the government and the regulator last month for its immediate launch.