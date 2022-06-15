Cervical Cancer Vaccine Developed By SII To Be Reviewed By SEC On June 15

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) has developed India’s first indigenously developed quadrivalent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine against cervical cancer. Clinical trial data of the vaccine will be reviewed by a Subject Expert Committee (SEC) which advises the Drugs Controller General of India on the industry proposals related to vaccines, on Wednesday, June 15.

The application for approval of the vaccine was first submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) by Prakash Kumar Singh (director of government and regulatory affairs) on June 8. In the application, Singh conveyed important information on the vaccine’s antibody response. The vaccine allegedly creates an antibody reaction against HPV types in all age groups.

To assure the vaccine’s early availability in the country, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India has applied for market authorisation after completing the phase 2/3 clinical trial with the backing of the Department of Biotechnology.

If approved by SEC, the vaccine can be launched into the market by the end of 2022. The qHPV will be India's first indigenously made vaccine against cervical cancer, giving a boost to the Make in India initiative.

Two globally licensed vaccines are available in India, Gardasil marketed by Merck, from the United States, and Cervarix marketed by Glaxo Smith Kline from the United Kingdom.

How do HPV vaccines work?

HPV vaccines, like other immunisations that protect against viral infection, stimulate the body to create antibodies that bind to HPV and prevent it from infecting cells in the future. Virus-like particles (VLPs) generated by HPV surface components are used in contemporary HPV vaccines. The VLPs have been proven to be highly immunogenic, which means they cause the body to produce a lot of antibodies. As a result, the vaccines are quite effective.

According to the national health portal of India's website, the country has a population of 436.76 million women aged 15 years and older who are at risk of developing cervical cancer. According to the website, every year 1,22,844 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and 67,477 die from the disease. While cervical cancer can be easily cured in the early stages of infection, in India, cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer can be attributable to Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. The development of a Made in India vaccine is a big step toward the country’s fight against cervical cancer.