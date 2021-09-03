Chronic Health Conditions In Kids Can Lead To Poor Academic Performance, Reveals Study

A data study from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Sydney and the University of Sydney revealed that chronic health conditions affect one in 10 kids under the age of 14 and in some cases, can lead to hospitalizations for even months. The study also found that chronic health conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and asthma affect several areas of a children's life and can also lead them to fall behind at school.

In an attempt to find out how many children were hospitalized with chronic illness and further lagging behind in academics, the study used data from Australia's standardized school assessment, the National Assessment Program – Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN), reported ANI. The findings, carried out on more than 3,00,000 children, were published in Archives of Disease in Childhood.

40% of most severely affected children did not take NAPLAN test

According to professor Raghu Lingam, a paediatrician at Sydney Children's Hospitals Network and co-senior author of the study, the findings show that although one in 20 children may miss the NAPLAN test, this was double, almost 10%, for those hospitalized with a chronic condition. He further said that nearly 40% of the most severely affected children did not even take the NAPLAN test. These were children who were hospitalized more than seven times or for more than 15 days, he stated as reported by ANI. The findings were based on data analyzed data from a group of children born between 2000 and 2006 in New South Wales. The data were analyzed with a focus on kids' NAPLAN results when they were in grades 3, 5, and 7. The dataset only included results from public schools, which, however, accounted for about two-thirds of students in Australia's most populous state.

Children of grades 3, 5, 7 & 9 take NAPLAN test annually

It should be noted here that children of grades 3, 5, 7 and 9 take the NAPLAN test annually. The test measures students' academic skills like reading, writing, numeracy, spelling, punctuation and grammar. The research team also found that in comparison to other chronic conditions, children hospitalized with mental health or behavioural conditions were found to be at the highest risk of poor academic performance.

Professor Natasha Nassar, co-senior of the study the while NAPLAN does give an idea of how well children are performing over time, the test can not be termed as sacrosanct. She said that NAPLAN gives a snapshot that helps in determining how children's educational trajectories develop over time. The researchers further stated that also wish to take the research forward on intervention-based studies so that they can learn more about the students which will help to provide them with necessary assistance, reported ANI.

