Clotting From COVID Vaccine Shots 'rare', But ‘devastating’; Claims New US Study

The researchers believe that they're getting one step closer to understand a very uncommon clotting problem related to COVID-19 vaccinations which they claim to be potentially "devastating." According to research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the blood-clotting condition afflicted around one in 50,000 people under the age of 50 who got the vaccine produced by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford. Just about one-fourth of individuals who had the blood-clotting condition, either definitely or possibly have died.

More about the blood clotting disorder

After the age limitations were implemented in the vaccination rollout process, the scientists reported on Wednesday that the instances of the disorder known as immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis had gradually decreased. As per the UK researchers, people with a very low platelet count and other variables had a 73% probability of dying.

The researchers said that these results might really help other nations who rely largely on AstraZeneca's vaccine in responding to the condition. From this, the countries should decide who will receive the vaccination shots. The vaccine has been affected due to safety issues, prompting some regulators to restrict its use to the elderly. Vaccine recipients who are young and otherwise healthy can develop the condition.

During a briefing, Sue Pavord, a researcher at Oxford University Hospitals, said that the lucrative results which the UK researchers have found will be very valuable to other countries. She further said that the countries may continue with the vaccination process if they detect this problem quickly.

AstraZeneca's vaccination did not increase the risk of the condition following a second dose, according to research that was released in July. The projected rate in people who received a second injection was 2.3 per million, which is comparable to the rate in the unvaccinated population, while the rate after a single dosage was 8.1 per million, which is greater than the rate in the unvaccinated group.

On the other hand, on Tuesday, the United Kingdom recorded the greatest number of deaths from Coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in a single day since March. According to official statistics, 146 individuals in the UK have died in the last 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19 over the previous 28 days, bringing the country's total death toll to 130,503. Yet on Wednesday, the number of new cases is more than 29,000. Although more than 75% of the adult population in the United Kingdom has been completely inoculated against the virus.

(Image Credit: PTI)