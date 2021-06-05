Combination Of Early Reading Programs Helps With Kindergarten Readiness: Study

A new study found that the combination of two early reading programs had positive effects on preschool students who were entering kindergarten in Cincinnati Public Schools over three years. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Pediatrics'. Reach Out and Read (ROR) and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library (DPIL) are two programs developed to promote book sharing in preschoolers

Early reading program helpful for kindergarten

According to the study, in the reading program Reach Out and Read, children receive a new book and guidance about reading at home during well-visits from newborn to 5 years of age. In another reading program, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library mails new books to the child's home once a month from birth up to 5 years of age. According to the study, families who participate in ROR are more likely to read and share books with their children, enjoy reading together, Older toddlers and preschoolers exposed to ROR exhibit higher expressive language, receptive language, and vocabulary scores than peers not exposed to the program.

Cincinnati Children’s initiated the unique combination of the two programs in July 2015 with the participation of 23 health clinics throughout the city. Researchers analyzed the results of the kindergarten readiness assessment (KRA), a standardized state test for all children entering kindergarten at a public school. Over 3200 children participated in the combined program during the three-year period. Greg Szumlas, MD, of the Division of General and Community Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s suggests that when these two programs are combined, they will effectively support "development of preliteracy". Szumlas added that reading aloud and interacting with the child over books make a huge difference in helping them for kindergarten.

“With this early study, we suggest that when combined and sustained, these two programs have the potential for effectively supporting the development of preliteracy skills of large populations of at-risk children, improving kindergarten readiness, and, ultimately, success in school and life,” said Greg Szumlas.

Researchers analyzed the scores on the kindergarten readiness assessment and compared them to the school district average. The results showed an increase of 15.4 percentage points between the 2016-2017 school year and the 2018-2019 school year for students participating in the program, while the school district average increased by only 3.8 per cent during this same time period.

IMAGE: Unsplash