Combination Therapy Reduces Risk Of Fatal Cardiovascular Disease By More Than 50%: Study

Researchers have discovered an optimal combination of aspirin, statins and at least two blood pressure medications that can slash the potential risk of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) by 50 per cent. The researchers from Hamilton presented their study at the European Society of Cardiology Congress by Joseph. The study was also published in The Lancet Journal of Oncology.

Aspirin cut the risk of heart attack by 53%

According to the study, fixed-dose combination (FDC) therapies with and without Aspirin have proved vital for primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases, the Lancet study claimed. The study was conducted on over 18,000 patients and participants from various countries without any former record of CVD. The authors and investigators of the study were reportedly from 13 different countries and every inhabited continent, ANI reported.

The results were obtained after three large clinical trials. "We did an individual participant data meta-analysis of large randomised controlled trials of a fixed-dose combination treatment strategy versus control in a primary cardiovascular disease prevention population," said first author Philip Joseph (MD), who is an associate professor of medicine at McMaster University, investigator at the Population Health Research Institute and cardiologist at Hamilton Health Sciences.

"These results are huge and its wide use can avoid 5 and 10 million individuals experiencing a stroke or heart attack or dying from these conditions yearly," ANI quoted Salim Yusuf, Director of Population Health Research Institute of McMaster University and Hamilton Health Sciences and the Principal investigator of the study.

The randomised controlled trials have displayed a visible decrease in CVD outcomes and primary prevention, the study added. "FDC treatment strategies substantially reduced cardiovascular disease, myocardial infarction, stroke, revascularization and cardiovascular death in primary CVD prevention," the study said. The inclusion of aspirin cut the risk of heart attack by 53%, stroke by 51%, and death from cardiovascular causes by 49%, the study added.

Statin and Aspirin together reduce fatal and non-fatal cardiovascular events

As per the study, the combination of statins and Aspirin together displayed a significant reduction in blood pressure levels, cholesterol levels in patients with or without diabetes. "The largest effects are seen with treatments that include blood pressure-lowering agents, statin and Aspirin together can reduce fatal and nonfatal cardiovascular events by about half," ANI quoted Dr. Joseph. As per reports, the concept of "combination therapy" was introduced some 20 years ago to substantially reduce CVD but there was no valid proof of its benefits. The FDC strategies trial by researchers is called "polypills."

Talking about the benefits Dr. Yusuf said that the components are low cost, thus, can be provided to people at modest rates. Additionally, the development of a stronger polypill also has a potential to reduce CVD by 60 or 70 percent around the world and leading to even greater benefits," Dr. Yusuf concluded.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: Pixabay/representative)