Common Weight-loss Drug ‘liraglutide’ May Help Maintain Heart Health: Study

Researchers at the UT Southwestern Medical Centre have discovered that the commonly-prescribed weight-loss drug ‘liraglutide’ could successfully target fat that might maintain heart health, a new study has found. The study published in 'The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology’ analyzed the long-term effects of behavioural weight-loss interventions on the cardiac health. A daily oral dose of the weight loss drug liraglutide along with changes in lifestyle significantly lowered two types of fat visceral fat and ectopic fat, mostly associated with heart problems.

The visceral fat forms layer around the crucial organs of the body such as the liver, pancreas, and intestines while ectopic fat is stored in the tissues of the heart, liver, skeletal muscle, and pancreas. Obesities are strongly associated with cardiovascular (CV) disease risk.

In the clinical trials at least 185 participants were administered the daily dosage of the liraglutide weight reduction drug. The regime lasted for up to 40 weeks. It was found that the drug had an immense impact in terms of weight reduction around the abdominal tissues as well as the liver compared to the overall body. The drug also controlled glucose in the bloodstream and inflammation of the organ tissues. “The ILI was designed to achieve and maintain weight loss through reduced caloric consumption and increased physical activity,’ the study revealed. Across all races, ethnicity, and BMI categories, the impact of the drug had remained consistent and beneficial.

Liraglutide reduced cardiovascular diseases risks

“Our study used the latest imaging technology to evaluate different fat components in the body. The main finding was a significant decrease in visceral fat in patients without diabetes but who were overweight or had obesity,” said Parag Joshi, M.D., preventive cardiologist, Assistant Professor of Cardiology, and senior author of the study. Furthermore, he added, “These results show the potential of liraglutide treatment for significantly lowering the risk of chronic disease in this population.” Separately the UTSW investigators led the study in 2016 that found that the patients with type 2 diabetes that were treated with the liraglutide drug had a lower risk of the first occurrence of death from cardiovascular causes, nonfatal myocardial infarction, or nonfatal stroke.