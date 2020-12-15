Coronavirus Can Be Killed 'efficiently, Quickly, And Cheaply' With (UV) Light: Study

Ultraviolet (UV) light-emitting diodes (UV-LEDs) efficiently, quickly, and cheaply disinfect spaces and can kill the novel coronavirus, researchers from Tel Aviv University has found. The study published in the Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B: Biology on December 14 claimed that the UV-LED lights at different wavelengths or frequencies can destroy COVID-19-causing SARS-CoV-2in less than a month.

"The entire world is currently looking for effective solutions to disinfect the coronavirus," said Hadas Mamane, co-author of the study from the American Friends of Tel Aviv University in the US. "We discovered that it is quite simple to kill the coronavirus using LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light,” he added.

According to the study, the readily available and cheap LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light can be installed in air conditioning, vacuum, and water systems, which can efficiently disinfect large spaces. "Disinfection systems based on LED bulbs, however, can be installed in the ventilation system and air conditioner, for example, and sterilise the air sucked in and then emitted into the room,” Mamane said in the study.

Can be used on transportation systems

According to scientists, LED bulbs that radiate ultraviolet light can be deployed in the commercial and societal spaces that can eliminate coronavirus transmission. Similarly, the LED lights that consume low energy can be used on transportation systems, such as buses, trains, and sports stadiums to kill the virus. However, the researchers warned that these systems have to be installed in a way that the humans aren’t directly exposed to the UV light that has health repercussions.

“Our research has commercial and societal implications, given the possibility of using such LED bulbs in all areas of our lives, safely and quickly. Of course, as always when it comes to ultraviolet radiation, it is important to make it clear to people that it is dangerous to try to use this method to disinfect surfaces inside homes,” Prof. Mamane explained.

Prof. Mamane added that more research was needed to figure out how to design effective systems to prevent dangerous exposure to light. Ultraviolet radiation is a common method of killing bacteria and viruses, Prof. Gerchman, who patented a combination of different UV frequencies said in the study. Furthermore, he emphasised that scientists needed a unique combination of integrated damage mechanisms to do indirect damage to the coronavirus on surfaces, air, and water.

