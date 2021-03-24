Coronavirus Immunity May Last For Days Or Even For Decades In People: Study

The antibodies in a human being can last from 40 days to several decades, reveals a new study. As per the new research, not everyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is immune from reinfection. The study published in The Lancet Microbe shows that the severity of the infection would decide the longevity of antibodies. The study suggests that annual vaccinations might be needed for some individuals to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19.

COVID-19 antibody longevity varies

Scientists from Duke-NUS Medical School, the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) Infectious Diseases Labs found that antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 work at different rates for different individuals. According to the study, antibodies can last for some days in some individuals and they can also remain for decades in others. Individuals with lower levels of neutralising antibodies may still be protected from COVID-19 if they have robust T-cell immunity.

The research team analysed the blood of 164 COVID-19 patients in Singapore for neutralising against SARS-CoV-2, T cells and immune system signalling molecules. They analysed the patients for six to nine months. The team categorised the people into five groups depending on how their antibodies lasted. The first group did not develop neutralising antibodies and was called the 'negative group'. This group comprised 11.6 per cent of the patients in the study. The ‘rapid waning’ group (26.8 per cent) had varying early levels of antibodies that weakened quickly.

The ‘slow waning’ group (29 per cent) tested mostly positive for antibodies for six months. The ‘persistent’ group (31.7 per cent) showed little change in their antibody levels during six months and the ‘delayed response’ group (1.8 per cent) showed a marked rise in neutralising antibodies. The data they found during the analysis was used to establish a machine-learning algorithm to predict the longevity of antibodies over time. Professor Wang Linfa, from Duke-NUS Emerging Infectious Diseases (EID) Programme, a corresponding author of the study said that the study finds about the longevity of neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

"The key message from this study is that the longevity of functional neutralising antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 can vary greatly and it is important to monitor this at an individual level. This work may have implications for immunity longevity after vaccination, which will be part of our follow-up studies,” he said.

Professor Laurent Renia, Executive Director, A*STAR Infectious Diseases Labs said that this study reminds us that everyone reacts differently to infection and that various people mount different protective immune responses. Associate Professor David Lye, Director, Infectious Disease Research and Training Office, NCID, a corresponding author of the study said that the study analyses the neutralising antibodies that play an important role in protection against COVID-19. In the study, the researchers found that the antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 weakened in different people at different rates. He added that the presence of T-cell immunity provides hope of long term protection against the virus.

As per the study, the rate of antibody waning suggests re-infection may occur in subsequent waves of COVID-19 infection. The researchers further said that if immunity provided through vaccinations weakened like naturally-produced antibodies, then annual vaccine inoculation could be necessary to prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19. The researchers suggested that further research will be required to clarify further as vaccine programmes are being rolled out.

