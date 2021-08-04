Coronavirus Infection Impacts Intelligence Levels In Recovered Patients: Lancet Research

New coronavirus research conducted in the United Kingdom suggests that patients who have recovered from the virus, have their intelligence levels impacted. The research found out that the patients suffered from brain fog and concentration problems were common among the patients. The research also highlights that those who were placed on ventilators have suffered the IQ loss much more than ones who who weren't.

Coronavirus impacts the neurological & psychological health of people

Most of the patients had shown signs of declined problem-solving skills and other cognitive skills. The study was published in The Lancet- EclinicalMedicine. The study said that along with other symptoms, including high fever and respiratory problems, cognitive decline is also a prominent symptom. The study mentions that brain fog was associated with other physiological symptoms like lower energy. Major psychological issues that were being faced by the people were-- disorientation, lack of communication, inability to find the correct words, and problems in concentrating.

The COVID-19 patients can develop a range of neurological complications, including those arising from stroke, encephalopathies, inflammatory syndrome, microbleeds and autoimmune responses. The report had said:

“Altered mental status was the second most common presentation, comprising encephalopathy or encephalitis and primary psychiatric diagnoses, often occurring in younger patients. This study provides valuable and timely data that are urgently needed by clinicians, researchers, and funders to inform immediate steps in COVID-19 neuroscience research and health policy”, it added. Another finding of the research was that “Cerebrovascular events in patients with COVID-19 were also identified as a major group within the research. However, the research identified a large proportion of cases of acute alteration in mental status, comprising neurological syndromic diagnoses such as encephalopathy and encephalitis and primary psychiatric syndromic diagnoses, such as psychosis. Although cerebrovascular events and altered mental status were identified across all age groups, our study confirms that the cerebrovascular events predominate in older patients; however, these early data, identify that acute alterations in mental status were disproportionately overrepresented in younger patients in our cohort,” the findings of the research pointed out.

The study published by Lancet was conducted on around 81,337 people who participated in the research after recovering from the deadly virus.

