Coronavirus Lockdown: Here Are 5 YouTube Channels That Can Teach You How To Learn To Dance

One of the best ways to keep your muscles strong and body lighter is to workout. Sometimes working out may get very exhausting and monotonous, but seems like there is another alternative that you can use to stay fit. Dancing is a healthy exercise to do especially when one is stuck at home amid lockdown.

As per reports, dancing helps in releasing all your muscles as you keep jumping and grooving. Here’s taking a look at five Youtube channels for dance that will help you train at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

ICON UK

As per reports, ICON UK offers a series of dance workouts that are available on their YouTube channel. It is also reported that her dance videos are named according to parts of the body that you would want to tone. She mostly focuses on abs and legs. None the less the dance workout video will leave you full of energy and excitement.

The Fitness Marshall

As per reports, Caleb Marshall and his two friends will get your feet tapping and grooving to the beat. It is also reported that their dance videos are inspired by famous singers such as Meghan Trainor’s hit Me Too and many more. The trainer also keeps you motivated and energised at all times.

BeFiT

BeFiT’s channel, Keaira LeShae teaches learners some electrifying high-intensity dance moves that will leave one sweating it out. Keaira LeShae’s dance workouts are inspired by different genres of dance, such as Reggaeton Dance Workout, the African Dance Cardio Workout and much more.

Saskia’s Dansschool

Saskia’s Dansschool’s videos are apt for all age groups. The steps are easy to follow along with some interesting warm-up exercises. The Saskia’s Dansschool videos will keep you motivated and very excited as they teach you some new steps in every class.

Popsugar Fitness

Popsugar runs a YouTube channel that is entirely dedicated to dance workouts. They feature a wide selection of dance workouts right from cardio dance exercises to stay toned dance exercises. These dance exercises will keep you on your toes throughout.

