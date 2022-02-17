Coronavirus Similar To 'mysterious' Russian Flu Of 1889? Scientists Explore Virus Data

The ‘mysterious’ Russian Flu, which swept across the world in 1889 has made a few scientists find similarities with SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19. The respiratory illness, which was reported 130 years ago caused global casualties and resulted in packed hospitals and deaths of older people. In an interview with The New York Times, several scientists said that the mystery disease caused many Coronavirus-like symptoms in infected patients, however, the hypothesis was countered by saying that there is no convincing data on the same.

Drawing parallels between the Russian Flu and COVID-19

Harald Bruessow, a retired Swiss microbiologist revealed that the symptom of loss of smell and taste was reported in some patients infected with the mystery virus. Besides, some were also found to have long COVID-like symptoms, which Bruessow found out after examining old articles and health reports on the Russian Flu. Bruessow also reported that the Russian Flu killed more older people than children, something that was seen even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to this, Tom Ewing of Virginia Tech said that the Russian flu had also spread in multiple waves, causing a shutdown of workplaces and institutions and an overwhelming situation in hospitals. However, it is worth noting that Frank Snowden from Yale University told NYT, "There is very little, almost no hard data", on the Russian Flu being caused by the Coronavirus. In order to solve the mystery of the Flu, scientists are now looking for lung tissues taken from patients 130 years ago.

Experts find clues about COVID-19's end

Some scientists are studying the Russian Flu along with the 1918 pandemic to find clues about how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might end. J. Alexander Navarro, a historian at the University of Michigan said that people quickly went on to live their normal lives after both the pandemics. "I highly suspect that the same will occur today. In fact, in many ways, I think it already has," Dr. Navarro told NYT.

Image: Unsplash