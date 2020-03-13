Coronavirus Testing Centers In Bay Area | Where To Get Tested For COVID-19

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has now officially deemed the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak as a pandemic. According to the live map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the state of California currently has over 150 reported cases of Coronavirus. Here is a look at the Coronavirus testing center in the Bay Area of California.

Coronavirus testing center in the Bay Area

With the rising threat of Coronavirus in the Bay Area and California as a whole, San Fransisco's Mayor, London Breed, made a public announcement where he revealed that the city's own health department will be conducting the tests for Novel Coronavirus. This means that the city will no longer be shipping its test swabs to CDC testing facilities. According to the Mayor, this change will allow them to move faster and confirm any diagnosis more quickly.

Furthermore, some Bay Area hospitals have also introduced 'drive-through' Coronavirus testing facilities. This allows people to get themselves tested without having to enter the hospital premises. According to the guidelines provided by the CDC, those who suspect themselves of having the Novel Coronavirus must go to their nearest medical professional immediately to get tested. Below is a list of some of the hospitals in the Bay Area that are currently performing Coronavirus tests.

Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center and Medical Offices

The Kaiser Permanente San Francisco Medical Center and Medical Offices is located at 2425 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115, United States. The Medical Center is open 24 hours a day. You can contact the Hospital on the number +1 415-833-2000. Furthermore, Kaiser Permanente also has 'drive-through' testing for coronavirus.

UCSF Medical Center

The University of California, San Francisco, has its own medical center that is also capable of conducting tests for the Novel Coronavirus. The UCSF Medical Center is located at 505 Parnassus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94143, United States. The facility is also open for 24 hours a day and you can contact the Center on the number +1 415-476-1000.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center

The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is located at 1001 Potrero Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110, United States. You can contact the facility on the number +1 628-206-8000. The facility is also open for 24 hours a day.

Saint Francis Memorial Hospital

Saint Francis Memorial Hospital is located at 900 Hyde St, San Francisco, CA 94109, United States. The facility is open for 24 hours. Saint Francis Memorial Hospital can be contacted on the number +1 415-353-6000.

Symptoms associated with the Novel Coronavirus

According to the World Health Organisation, the symptoms for Covid-19 include fever, shortness of breath, respiratory problems and cough. If the virus persists the symptoms become more severe, which can lead to acute respiratory syndrome and kidney failure. The viral infection can even lead to death in the condition of the patient keeps worsening. If you display any of the symptoms associated with the virus, then you should go to your medical professional as soon as possible to get tested.

