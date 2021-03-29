Coronavirus Vaccines Proving Highly Effective For Pregnant Women And Newborns, Says Study

Scientists have found that coronavirus vaccines are highly effective in producing antibodies in pregnant women. The protective immunity from a mother is also passed on to the newborns through breastmilk. The group of researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard have made the discovery and the study has been published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AJOG).

The researchers have found that vaccine-induced antibody was equivalent in pregnant and lactating women compared to non-pregnant women. The researchers for the study included 131 women of reproductive age as participants and among them 84 were pregnant, 31 lactating and 16 non-pregnant. All the women received Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The antibody levels in all three groups were equivalent and side effects after vaccination were rare. Andrea Edlow, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at MGH and co-senior author of the study said that vaccine efficacy in pregnant women is very encouraging.

Risk of COVID-19 during pregnancy

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, women who are pregnant are more likely to become severely ill with COVID-19 and are at increased risk for adverse pregnancy outcomes. The team of researchers also compared vaccination-induced antibody levels to those induced by natural infection with COVID-19 in pregnancy. The researchers found that the vaccine generated antibodies were present in all umbilical cord blood and breastmilk samples taken from the study which showed the transfer of antibodies from mothers to newborns.

COVID-19 vaccine response in pregnant and lactating women: a cohort study https://t.co/zagwGXrbtW pic.twitter.com/UXHKDB7Zg7 — AJOG (@AJOG_thegray) March 26, 2021

Galit Alter, core member of the Ragon Institute and co-senior author of the study said that through the study it is proved that the COVID vaccine induces immunity that protects infants. She added that the study will help vaccine developers to realise the importance of studying pregnant and lactating women and including them in trials. The study also suggests the potential difference between the immune response by the Pfizer vaccine compared to the Moderna vaccine.

We now have clear evidence the COVID vaccines can induce immunity that will protect infants, she said.

(Image Credits: Suhyeon Choi/Unsplash/AP)