COVAX Flags Shortfall Of 190 Mn Vaccines Owing To 'terrible' COVID-19 Surge In India

According to a joint statement by the WHO, UNICEF, GAVI, and CEPI on Thursday, the "terrible" surge in COVID-19 in India has severely impacted COVAX's vaccines supply during the second quarter of this year to the extent that there will exist a shortfall of 190 million doses by the end of June.

The global supply of COVAX has been badly hit, so much so that in some parts of the world where one shot has been dispensed to health workers or frontline workers and the second shot has not been forthcoming, a top Biden administration official told lawmakers.

The joint statement was issued by Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) CEO Richard Hatchett, GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance CEO Dr Seth Berkley, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore.

"However, the terrible surge of the virus in India has had a severe impact on COVAX’s supply in the second quarter of this year, to the point where by the end of June we will face a shortfall of 190 million doses,” the joint statement said.

What is COVAX?

COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access is a worldwide initiative that began in April 2020 by the WHO, the European Commission, and the government of France against the COVID-19 pandemic. COVAX is the only global initiative that is working with governments and manufacturers to ensure COVID-19 vaccines are made available to both higher-income and lower-income countries.

COVAX coordinates international resources to enable equitable access to low-to-middle-income countries while acting as a global pool for the procurement mechanism of COVID-19 vaccines ensuring fair and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for 190 participating countries coupled with an allocation framework formulated by WHO.

"Global picture is far more concerning": COVAX

The COVAX facility is set to deliver its 65 millionth dose in the coming days when it should have been at least 170 millionth. According to COVAX's joint statement, "The global picture is far more concerning. At no point in this pandemic have we seen such an acute need to look to future challenges and not rest on the patchy achievements made so far. We are seeing the traumatic effects of the terrible surge of COVID-19 in South Asia – a surge that has also severely impacted global vaccine supplies."

"Countries that are advanced in their vaccination programmes are seeing cases of COVID-19 decline, hospitalisations decrease and early signs of some kind of normality resume. However, the global picture is far more concerning," the statement said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at a virtual event by IKEA Foundation, Purpose and the UN, expressed his concern that the "recent surges in South Asia and elsewhere show that COVID-19 is still very much with us". He encouraged all companies, particularly those with global representation, to look beyond headquarters and focus on the most vulnerable countries and communities, from South Asia to sub-Saharan Africa.

"Even though COVAX will have larger volumes available later in the year through the deals it has already secured with several manufacturers if we do not address the current, urgent shortfall the consequences could be catastrophic", the joint statement read.