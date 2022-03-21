COVID-19: 3 new cases reported in Ladakh, tally reaches 28,205

Leh, Mar 21 (PTI) Ladakh reported three fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the overall virus tally to 28,205, officials said on Monday.

Ten patients recovered from the disease, taking the overall recoveries to 27,944, they said.

According to the officials, no Covid-related death was reported in the region, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities.

Of the total fatalities, Leh district recorded the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said. Leh, at present, has 22,930 cases and Kargil 5,275 cases.

Three new cases were recorded in Leh, taking the number of active cases in the district to 31. Kargil has two active case.

PTI TAS NB SRY

