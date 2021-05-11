COVID-19 And Plasma Therapy: Top Health Experts Answer FAQs On Plasma Donation

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several clinicians, scientists and public health professionals have raised concerns regarding the non-scientific use of plasma to treat COVID-19 victims. Recently, in an open letter to the Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, the health experts had claimed that there are studies, which suggest that the use of convalescent plasma is not fruitful in the treatment of the COVID-19 patients and yet it is being administered at a massive scale in hospitals across India.

Experts answer FAQs on plasma donation & therapy

A panel of experts joined Republic Media Network in a special broadcast to answer frequently asked questions on plasma therapy. The expert panel included Chairman of Structural Heart and Interventional Cardiology at Medanta Dr Praveen Chandra, Senior Consultant Thoracic Surgery at Medanta Dr Harsh Vardhan Puri and HOD of Cardiology at Jindal Institute of Medical Science, Hisar Dr Animesh Agarwal, who is the HOD of cardiology at Jindal Institute of Medical Sciences, Hisar.

What is plasma therapy and for how long has it been used in India?

"Medanta had started treating COVID-19 patients from a very early period. Therefore the information from the experience and the evidence which has surfaced, plasma therapy was initially used to reduce the symptoms and the severity of the disease, when the patients became very serious. But, then we learnt that it was really not of much use because the studies showed that the use of plasma was of no extra benefit to these patients having severe disease. ICMR study and some other studies have shown that plasma therapy does not benefit much when it comes to treating serious COVID-19 patients. However, there are some studies, which show that there is some benefit in the case of mild to moderate disease. As of now, there is no big advantage of using convalescent plasma."

Is plasma therapy a sure shot method of COVID treatment?

"As Dr Praveen Chandra already mentioned that studies have not shown any great benefits of using plasma therapy. However, some studies in the USA have shown that if plasma therapy is given to a limited subset of patients, who are immune-compromised, or diabetic, elderly in a very limited window, i.e in 3 starts of the starting of symptom, it may improve health."

"But still, there is a lot of contradicting data, because some studies including that of ICMR show no benefit, meanwhile, those conducted in the USA say that the severity of the disease can be controlled with this therapy. So, rampant and indiscriminative use of plasma therapy in patients, who already have a severe infection and are on the 20th day of the infection, plasma therapy does not seem to provide many benefits to them. We should not treat plasma therapy as some kind of holy nectar that it can cure all kinds of COVID as there is no real data to show that."

What has been the success rate of plasma therapy as a mode of treatment?

"Plasma therapy is effective in a very small subset of patients, which is hospitalized patients with moderate to severe disease, who do not require mechanical ventilation, with reduced humoral immunity or immune-compromised status. Only for this category of COVID-19 patients, plasma therapy can be useful. For the rest of the patients, it won’t show any benefit. All recovery studies showed any reduction in mortality. Therefore, we would request people to not rush for plasma."

What is the downside of plasma therapy?

"Plasma therapy as such is not a very dangerous therapy. The only concern is that arranging plasma donor. The biggest side-effect of this therapy is that one faces a lot of difficulty in finding a plasma donor. Otherwise, I would say that it does not have major side effects but at the same time, it does not give any benefit as well. Although, we came to know about these studies now as they were not available in the first phase when we were actually using plasma therapy. The only side-effect that can happen is a minimal allergic reaction or some transmission of some kind of a disease if the plasma was not tested properly."

Who can donate plasma and how?

"Convalescent plasma has to be derived from the patient, who had recovered from COVD-19 at least a month before. The donor should also have reasonable titles of antibodies present in his/her plasma. This plasma can help the patient only when it is administered at a very early stage of the infection."

What are the effective alternatives to plasma therapy?

"So far, there is no COVID-19 management strategy. It is a viral disease and 95% of the people infected by this virus will fall under the self-limiting category, in which a person can be isolated at home and be treated with medicines such as paracetamol. Only 3 per cent will fall into the moderate category and 2 per cent will fall into the severe category. COVID-19 does not have any specific drug, drugs like Remdesevir can help in some case only."

COVID-19 situation in India

Since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic, India is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases. Since April 15, India has been witnessing a steep rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On April 4, the country recorded over 1 lakh cases, which doubled in a span of ten days and has been seeing a rise ever since, with now, over 3-lakh to 4-lakh cases being reported every day.

Reporting a slight dip on Tuesday, the country registered 3,29,942 new infections and 3,876 fatalities, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,29,92,517 and the death toll to 2,49,992, and with this, the fatality rate has come down to 1.09 per cent while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 82.75 per cent. The active cases have increased to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 per cent of the total infections.

