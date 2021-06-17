COVID-19 | Anti-inflammation Drug May Effectively Treat Virus Complications In Kids: Study

A new study revealed that Corticosteroids, which is a class of drugs that lowers inflammation, may be an effective treatment for children who develop a rare but serious condition after COVID-19 infection. According to the study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, all the 614 children in the research developed a serious disorder following COVID-19 infection. The disorder, which is known as the multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), is thought to affect one in 50,000 children infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus.

As per the study, the illness generally occurs two to six weeks after the infection and it affects children of all ages but is more common in older children and teenagers. The researchers from Imperial College London, UK, noted that the disorder is characterised by persistent high fever, often accompanied by abdominal pain, vomiting, red eyes and red rash.

They also informed that most global reports suggest a fatality of 2-4 per cent associated with the disorder. But, the researchers went on to say to an important concern has been that some affected children have developed inflammation of their arteries that supply the heart with blood, resulting in widening of these arteries.

Elizabeth Whittaker, one of the authors of the study from Imperial College, said, that the study “suggests that steroids may be a cheaper and more available alternative to immunoglobulin”.

She added, “Corticosteroids are cheap and available worldwide whereas immunoglobulin is expensive, and there is a worldwide shortage of it. This is a particular problem in many low and middle-income countries”.

According to the study, the researchers investigated two initial treatments for this condition: a type of steroid called corticosteroids, such as methyl prednisolone, and antibody treatment called immunoglobulin. They said that the antibodies come from human blood, and have been shown to reduce inflammation in the body. The study also compared initial treatment with steroids together with immunoglobulin.

'Great value to paediatricians'

The researchers said that all three treatments - immunoglobulin, immunoglobulin combined with corticosteroids and cortico-steroids alone - resulted in a more rapid decrease of inflammation. They noted that there were no clear differences between the three treatments in rate of recovery from organ failure, or progression to organ failure. They also said that the number of fatal cases (2 per cent) was too low to enable comparison between treatments, but death was included in a combined assessment with organ failure, which found no significant differences between the three treatments.

Further, the analysis was also then restricted to the 80 per cent of children who met the WHO’s criteria for MIS-C. The study noted that there was evidence of a lower rate of organ failure or death at two days in those receiving steroids alone as initial treatment, copared to immunoglobulin alone. But researchers also stressed that there is insufficient data to establish that all three treatments are equivalent in preventing coronary artery aneurysms. Around six per cent of children in the study suffered a coronary artery aneurysm, they added.

“Our finding, that treatments with immunoglobulin, steroids or a combination of both agents all result in more rapid resolution of inflammation will be of great value to paediatricians worldwide in their treatment of children with this new disorder. As immunoglobulin is unavailable or in short supply in many countries, and is expensive, the findings may provide some reassurance for those who only have access to corticosteroids," said Professor Michael Levin, from the Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial, who led the study.

(With inputs from PTI)