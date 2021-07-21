COVID-19 Antibodies Last For Nine Months, Even In Asymptomatic Cases: Study

Researchers have recently found out that the antibodies after COVID-19 infection remain in the body for at least nine months whether symptomatic or asymptomatic. The experts at the University of Padua in Italy and Imperial College London in the UK tested more than 85% of the 3,000 residents of Vo’, Italy in February and March last year before testing them again in May and November 2020 for antibodies against Coronavirus.

As per the study published in the journal Nature Communications, at least 98.8 per cent of the people who were infected in February and March 2020 showed detectable levels of COVID-19 antibodies even in November irrespective of the fact, whether the individuals suffered from a symptomatic or asymptomatic infection.

Ilaria Dorigatti, MRC Center of Global Infectious Analysis at Imperial College London said in a statement, “We found no evidence that antibody levels between symptomatic and asymptomatic infections differ significantly, suggesting that the strength of the immune response does not depend on the symptoms and the severity of the infection.”

"However, our study does shows that antibody levels vary, sometimes markedly, depending on the test used," Dorigatti said.

SARS-CoV-2 antibodies persist at least nine months after infection, a study by Imperial and @UniPadova reveals.



The results published today in @NaturePortfolio tested more than 85% of residents in the municipality of Vo in Italy.



Read more 👇https://t.co/1kjNPaIEDj — Imperial College (@imperialcollege) July 19, 2021

COVID-19 survivors might not get sense of smell, taste for an year

Meanwhile, Anosmia, the complete loss of smell which was quickly recognised as one of the key symptoms of Coronavirus infection after the pandemic began last year, is expected to last for at least 365 years even post-COVID. Researchers from the University Hospitals of Strasbourg in France said in a study published the results after following 97 patients of COVID-19 who lost their sense of taste and smell for an entire year. The researchers noted that one of the two patients who had not recovered was, able to smell but abnormally. However, others were still not able to smell by the end of the study.

Further 46 COVID-19 patients did not undergo any objective testing but, they reported to have fully recovered after an entire year. Researchers wrote, “Our findings suggest that an additional 10% gain in recovery can be expected at 12 months, compared with studies with 6 months of follow-up that found only 85.9% of patients with recovery. This supports findings from fundamental animal research, involving both imaging studies and postmortem pathology, suggesting that COVID-19–related anosmia is likely due to peripheral inflammation.”

“We also confirmed that discrepancies exist between self-assessed and objective testing, whereby participants tend to underappreciate the return of normosmia. This highlights the importance of applying both methods for postviral olfactory disorder evaluation,” they added.

IMAGE: PTI/Pixabay