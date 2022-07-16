COVID-19: Booster Doses Essential As Vaccine Protection Is Short Lived, Claims Study

Since COVID-19 vaccines were first made available to prevent coronavirus and serious illnesses caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, there has been a great deal of confusion regarding how long the protection lasts and whether or not people will eventually need a booster dose.

However, now, a team of scientists led by faculty at the Yale School of Public Health and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte has cleared the air by stating that strong protection following vaccination is short-lived.

According to the research published in the journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), on June 15, booster doses are required because vaccinations produce immunity that lasts longer than antibodies from infection.

Protection against infection requires regular booster shots: Study

According to a new study, vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus provides only temporary protection, and reliable protection against reinfection necessitates regular booster shots with vaccines that have been modified to address changes in the virus that occur as part of its natural evolution over time.

The authors of the study revealed that viral vector vaccines developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen induced antibody levels similar to those elicited by natural infection, with median times to breakthrough infection of 22.4 months and 20.5 months, respectively. The authors of the study claimed that the results demonstrated the need for booster vaccination in curtailing breakthrough infections and reinfections.

Public health response to SARS-CoV-2 outbreak requires understanding of durability of immunity: Study

The research further examined the variations in the duration of SARS-CoV-2 immunity from vaccinations and natural infection based on declining antibody levels. It is pertinent to mention that public health response to continued outbreaks of SARS-Cov-2 requires an understanding of the durability of immunity conferred by vaccines and natural infection, the ideal timing for boosters, and the likelihood of breakthrough infections.

While using comparative evolutionary research, Jeffrey P. Townsend and his associates calculated the longevity of immunity and the likelihood of breakthrough infections over time.

The authors integrated long-term immunological data from endemic coronavirus infections, reinfection data from close relatives of SARS-CoV-2 that infect humans, waning antibody levels following zoonotic coronavirus infections, and immunological data after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination by using the relatedness of the coronaviruses. The trends in anti-spike protein IgG antibody levels over time following immunisation with four popular SARS-CoV-2 vaccines were taken into account in the analysis.

While mRNA vaccines created by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna elicited antibody levels greater than natural infection, leading to a median time to breakthrough infection of 29.6 months, natural infection offered a median of 21.5 months of protection from infection.