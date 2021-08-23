COVID-19 Booster Shot Increases Immunity Against Infections, Says Israeli Study

According to recent data released by Israel's Health Ministry, a booster shot of Pfizer's Inc's COVID-19 vaccine improves the immunity among people aged 60 or above. Meanwhile, many other countries including the USA have already announced their plans to provide the third dose to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

Israel's Health Ministry shows the effectiveness of booster shots

Israel's Health Ministry published a recent study on its official website on Sunday. The findings show that the third doses are more effective in protecting against infection in comparison to the first two doses among people aged 60 and above. As per that, it shows that the third dose of vaccine provides five times better protection after 10 days.

This age group, which is more vulnerable to getting infected, has already been vaccinated in the month of December 2020. Furthermore, the country started providing the third dose from July 30th. Also, the eligible age for a booster shot has been revised to 40 followed by relaxation for pregnant women, teachers, and health care workers for receiving the third shot.

However, the full data is yet to be released. It was earlier presented at a meeting of the panel of vaccination experts after which it was published on the Ministry's official website.

Israel's health care provider on Pfizer's third dose

Similarly, Israel's one of the health services providers, Maccabi Health Services has also provided similar data showing booster shots being more effective against the COVID-19 infection. The study was released by Maccabi Health Services last week on Wednesday. It shows that the booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was 86% more effective in people aged 60 or above.

However, the World Health Organization has not yet approved the third dose of vaccines for a vast population. In a speech given on August 4, WHO's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said,

I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it, while the world’s most vulnerable people remain unprotected.

