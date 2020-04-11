COVID-19: Can A Recovered Person Contract The Virus Again? Dr. Ramakanta Panda Answers

The entire world today has been gripped by the Coronavirus pandemic. With over 1,710,798 cases and 103,512 deaths globally, the entire world has been brought to a standstill. In India itself, at present, there 6565 active Coronavirus cases in the country with 239 deaths reported.

Amidst the soaring cases, Padma Bhushan Dr. Ramakanta Panda, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Asian Heart Institute in an exclusive telephonic interview with Republic World on Saturday spoke about the Coronavirus, its impacts and even busted several myths. Importantly, Dr. Panda reflected upon the chances of a person who has recovered from Coronavirus contradicting the virus again.

'Chances are very less'

Speaking to Republic World, Dr. Panda stated that the chances of a person contracting the virus again are very less and also depends on the immunity of the individual.

He said, "The chances are very less. There are very few cases that have been reported. But we do not know what is the immune status. One of the reasons why people are having the symptoms are by and large related to the immunity. Majority of patients who are having complications are above 60. Usually, the immunity system of people within that age group is a bit compromised. It is mostly possible in cases of people whose immune system is a bit compromised."

Can pets transmit Coronavirus?

Dr. Panda also busted the myth of the virus spreading of pets or animals to humans. He stated that there is no scientific evidence at the moment.

"At this stage, there is no scientific evidence that it is getting transmitted from animals to humans. So I urge people not to be paranoid about it," said Dr Panda.

The notable cardio surgeon also lauded the government's early efforts by imposing the lockdown and the teamwork shown by State and Central governments. He opined that he had never seen such a 'teamwork' in his entire life. Dr. Panda also advocated the use of a homemade mask and not a medical mask as that would lead to a shortage of masks for the healthcare workers. However, he stressed that the mask should be 'three-layered' in order to protect one from the transmission.

Speaking about the usage of Hydroxychloroquine and its efficiency to combat Coronavirus. Dr Panda stated that at present, HCQ is being used on a trial basis and there is no strong evidence that it can combat the virus. He informed that the drug is being given to two specific groups of people who are the most prone to COVID-19.

Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Saturday, informed that India's tally has risen to 7447 cases of which 642 have recovered. Moreover, India has witnessed a rise of 1035 cases in the past 24 hours with a total death of 229 people.