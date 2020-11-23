COVID-19 Can Be Wiped Out Within Weeks With Rapid, Frequent Testing: Study

A recent study has claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic could be wiped off within weeks if rapid testing is done. The study was conducted and published by the University of Colorado Boulder in collaboration with Harvard University and stressed frequent testing was more critical than a more sensitive alternative. This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 58,766, 731 across the world out of which 1, 390,003 have died.

“Our big picture finding is that, when it comes to public health, it's better to have a less sensitive test with results today than a more sensitive one with results tomorrow," Daniel Larremore, an assistant professor of computer science at CBU wrote in the study.

In addition, he also said that frequent testing of the virus was more important than general precautionary measures issued to public by the government. Rather than telling everyone to stay home so you can be sure that one person who is sick doesn't spread it, we could give only the contagious people stay-at-home orders so everyone else can go about their lives." He said touting the possibility of 'personalized stay-at-home orders'',

Sensitivity, frequency or turnaround time?

For the purpose of the study, the researchers explored what was more important in curbing the spread of COVID-19- test sensitivity, frequency or turnaround time. For the next step, they used mathematical models to forecast the impact of screening with different kinds of tests on three hypothetical scenarios: in 10,000 individuals; in a university-type setting of 20,000 people; and in a city of 8.4 million. In the aftermath of the study, the discovered that it was the frequency of the test which was the most important to stop the infection from spreading.

"When the amount of testing was the same, the rapid test always reduced infectiousness better than the slower, more sensitive PCR test. That's because about two-thirds of infected people have no symptoms and as they await their results, they continue to spread the virus," the authors wrote in the study that was published in journal Science Advances.

