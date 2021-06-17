COVID-19 Can Cause Severe Inflammation In Central Nervous System, Study Reveals

A recent study has revealed that coronavirus disease can cause severe inflammation in the central nervous system. According to the research, published in the journal Immunity, a severe inflammatory response can develop in the central nervous system of COVID-19 patients involving different immune cells around the vascular system and in the brain tissue. The researchers from the University of Freiburg in Germany noted that there was already evidence of central nervous system involvement in COVID-19, however, they added that the extent of inflammation in the brain “surprised” them.

The Study’s lead author Henrike Salie, Faculty of Medicine at the University’s Medical Center, said, “Even though there was already evidence of central nervous system involvement in Covid-19, the extent of inflammation in the brain surprised us”.

“In particular the many microglial nodules we detected cannot usually be found in the healthy brain," added Marius Schwabenland, Faculty of Medicine, at the varsity.

For the research, the team used imaging mass cytometry and they were able to determine different cell types as well as virus-infected cells and their spatial interaction in previously unseen detail. They said that the essential defence cells of the brain, known as microglial cells, are particularly strongly activated. They even observed the migration of T-killer cells and the development of pronounced neuroinflammation in the brain stem.

“We observed substantial immune activation in the central nervous system with pronounced neuropathology (astrocytosis, axonal damage, blood-brain-barrier leakage) and detected viral antigen in ACE2 receptor-positive cells enriched in the vascular compartment,” the study read.

Early treatment could reduce inflammation

As per the study, the immune changes are particularly detectable near small brain vessels. The researchers explained that in these areas, the viral receptor ACE2 is expressed, onto which the coronavirus can dock, and the virus is also directly detectable there. Professor Bertram Bengsch, Section Head of Translational Systems Immunology in Hepatogastroenterology at varsity, said that it seems plausible that the immune cells recognise infected cells there and that inflammation then spreads to the nerve tissue, causing symptoms.

“It is possible that early immunomodulatory or immunosuppressive treatment could reduce inflammation,” Bengsch added.

(Image: Unsplash)