'COVID-19 Delta Variant Accounts For 83% Of US Cases': CDC States 'vaccination Only Way'

The Delta variant of COVID-19 now acounts for 83 per cent of all coronavirus cases in the United States, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In testimony before the Senate Health Committee, US CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky said the number is a “dramatic increase” from the week of July 3. The latest figure shows a drastic rise when the variant accounted for about 50 per cent of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

Delta variant in the US

Walensky during the US Senate hearing said that the "best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of the disease". The US CDC director said that vaccination is the "most powerful tool" against the coronavirus pandemic. Walensky added that "overwhelming majority" of COVID-19 deaths are reported in the unvaccinated people.

In her testimony, Walensky said that as of July 15, about 89 per cent of the US population is 65 years and older. She added that 68 per cent of those 18 years and older, 65 per cent of those 12 years and older, and nearly 56 per cent of the total US population received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. She warned that Delta variant continues to spread across the country and she expected increased transmission in these communities unless people are vaccinated.

Last month, at a White House briefing on COVID-19, Dr Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health warned that the highly contagious Delta variant is the "greatest threat" to America's attempt to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic. While other scientists are tracking the COVID-19 variant say it's on track to become the dominant virus variant in the US, White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Fauci explained that it is the most contagious yet. He insisted that in individuals who are not vaccinated, it may trigger serious illness in more people than any other known variant.

