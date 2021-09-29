COVID-19: Does Smoking Increase Severity Of Virus' Effects? Here's What A Study Reveals

Smoking is highly likely to exacerbate COVID and increase the risk of dying from the virus, according to an observational and Mendelian randomisation study using the UK Biobank cohort published on September 29 revealed. People admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 had fewer cases of active smokers than the general population, according to studies conducted early in the pandemic.

Other population-based research, on the other hand, has suggested that smoking is bad for COVID. However, the majority of previous research has been observational in nature, making it unable to show a causal effect. The new research, which was published in the journal Thorax, is the first of its type to combine observational and genetic data on smoking and COVID-19 to enhance the evidence.

"Our findings strongly suggest that smoking is linked to a higher risk of severe Covid, and just as smoking affects the risk of heart disease, various cancers, and all of the other conditions we know smoking is linked to, it appears that the same is true for Covid. So now might be as good a moment as any to give up cigarettes and quit smoking," said lead researcher Ashley Clift, reported PTI.

Researchers from Oxford, Bristol, and Nottingham used connected primary care records, COVID-19 test results, hospital admissions data, and death certificates to compile their findings. From January to August 2020, they examined the links between smoking and the severity of Covid-19 infection in 421,469 UK Biobank members, all of whom had their genetic build-up analysed when they volunteered to participate in 2006-10. Current smokers were 80% more likely to be admitted to hospital and substantially more likely to die from COVID than people who had never smoked, according to the researchers.

Mendelian randomisation

They employed Mendelian randomisation to see if a genetic propensity to smoking and heavy smoking played a role in the severity of COVID among the original 281,105 subjects from England. Mendelian randomisation is a technique for obtaining genetic evidence in favour of a causal link by using genetic variants as proxies for a specific risk factor — in this case, genetic variants that make someone more likely to smoke or to smoke severely. A genetic propensity to smoking was linked to a 45% higher chance of infection and a 60% higher risk of hospital admission for COVID, according to the study.

The researchers discovered that having these genetic variables increased the likelihood of infection by more than twice, a fivefold rise in the risk of hospitalisation, and a tenfold increase in the risk of death from the virus. While the researchers recognise that they used just hospital Covid-19 test data rather than more typical community data, they note that the findings in both sets of analysis are similar. Both observational and Mendelian randomisation analyses revealing relationships with recent smoking behaviours and lifelong tendency to smoking and smoking heaviness suggest a causal influence of smoking on Covid-19 severity, they said.

