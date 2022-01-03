COVID-19: Experts Highlight Symptoms Of Omicron People May Notice Before Feeling Ill

As the Omicron COVID-19 variant continues to spread, experts are continuing to discover more and more about the new coronavirus strain. As per a report by The Sun, the experts in the United Kingdom believe that the majority of people who contract Omicron will have cold-like symptoms, and the illness will be mild in comparison to other variants like the Delta. Various studies suggest that Omicron is more contagious than other variants but less severe, with the first official UK report finding that the risk of hospitalisation is 50 to 70% lower than the Delta variant.

Experts stated that a scratchy throat or rough voice is one of the most prevalent Omicron symptoms, and it can appear rather early. Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African health expert said that common Omicron symptoms include muscle aches, weariness, a scratchy throat and night sweats, according to a report by The Daily Star. Omicron symptoms can easily be misdiagnosed as a cold or a minor ailment and experts advise people to get tested and isolate themselves if they suspect they have Omicron, in order to avoid spreading the virus to others.

Indications people should NEVER ignore

The UK NHS stated that the three primary signs of COVID-19 are persistent cough, high temperature, and loss of taste and smell. However, doctors say Omicron is unlikely to appear like any other COVID variants and have highlighted a few indications people should never ignore. They include a runny nose, sneezing and a sore throat.

The experts have stated that runny nose, sneezing and a sore throat are among the most commonly reported symptoms of Omicron. Significant symptoms also include lower back discomfort, muscle aches, and night sweats, according to The Daily Star report. These symptoms are frequently misdiagnosed as a cold or the flu.

Omicron the most dominant COVID variant

Omicron is the most dominant variant right now around the world. A new study conducted by the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) suggests that more than 90% of community cases were consistent with the Omicron variant in the country. Last week WHO claimed that the COVID-19 cases increased by 11% in the prior week because of Omicron.

(Image: Pixabay/Representative)