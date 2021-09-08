COVID-19: Fresh Air, Opening A Window Can Reduce Level Of Spread By Half, New Study Claims

According to a recent study on COVID-19 prevention, it has been stated that keeping the windows open helps in reducing the spread of coronavirus in a room to almost half. The study was conducted on infected students kept in isolation for 10 days.

Ventilation helps to reduce COVID-19

The research which was published online was led by Dr. Kevin Van Den Wymelenberg who directs the Institute for Health in the Built Environment. In the observational study conducted on 35 students from the University of Oregon were tested COVID positive between January and May. For the purpose of the study, they were moved to a COVID-19 isolation room for a 10 day period and were observed during this while. The study's final outcome showed that the virus is more prone to spread through the air instead of the virus being carried. It further states that natural as well as mechanical ventilation helps in reducing the viral build up in the atmosphere which will help eventually to reduce COVID.

Speaking about the same, Wymelenberg said that ventilation is among one of the most important mitigation strategies adopted in recent times.

Findings from the study

During the ten-day period, Petri dishes were placed in each room with an active air sampler to contain the aerosols in the air. Swab samples were also taken from various surfaces in the room and the students as well.

Also, polymerase chain reaction (P.C.R.) was used for determining the presence of viruses in the collected samples. Afterwards, during observations, it was evident that the amount of virus in students decreased over time along with the virus in the atmosphere based on the ventilation provided. Determining the mechanical ventilation rate for each room, it was found that rooms with closed windows for most of the time reported more virus loads.

However, the study comes which certain limitations as it was only conducted on the younger population and results were totally self-determined. It is also not yet confirmed if whether the virus is capable of interacting and the people as well.

(Image Credits: Pixabay)