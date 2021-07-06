COVID-19: How Safe Is It To Wear A Face Mask While Exercising?

As the country is now following minimal COVID-19 restrictions with the cases of the deadly virus showing a downward trend, fitness lovers are now gearing up for gymming classes in order to keep their bodies in a good shape. While some people are really enthusiastic about joining the gym classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some are still reluctant as the dilemma of using a face mask while exercising is still persistent. However, a team of researchers from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, US, has observed that there are no significant health hazards, if one chooses to wear face masks while exercising.

Is it safe to wear a face mask while exercising?

The researchers have conducted a trial on at least 20 people who have no record of smoking and any other chronic disease. There were 11 men and 9 men in the group who are apparently healthy, recreationally active. The research was done on three conditions while they are running on a treadmill. The conditions include no mask, N95 (3M, 8200, N95 respirator), and cloth mask (Boco Gear PM2.5 activated carbon filter). According to the study published in JAMA Network Open, there was some discomfort while exercising with a mask, however, it did not raise any serious health issues at all.

Methods considered during the research

"Individualized exercise stress testing (EST) had participants self-select a constant treadmill belt speed that would be used across experimental conditions. Treadmill grade always increased from 0.0% to 2.0% at minute 2, and thereafter by 1.0% each minute until achieving peak exhaustion. Heart rate, rating of perceived exertion, and oxyhemoglobin saturation measurements were acquired throughout EST. Peak exercise oxygen uptake (V̇O2) was derived based on the Fitness Registry and the Importance of Exercise National Database equation using treadmill belt speed and grade. The subjective experience of wearing or not wearing a mask was also evaluated immediately postexercise using a perceptions instrument questionnaire. Established clinical indicators were used to evaluate exercise safety," read the research published by JAMA Network Open.

'No significant health hazards while using a face mask during gymming"

"Of 20 participants, there were 9 women (45%); the mean (SD) age and mean (SD) body mass index (calculated as weight in kilograms divided by height in meters squared) for women in the sample were 35 (11) years and 25.1 (4.2), respectively, which did not differ significantly from the men in the sample (39 [11] years and 25.0 [2.4], respectively). Performing EST with a mask yielded lower peak V̇O2 and heart rates as compared with no mask. Regardless of the experimental condition, no participant demonstrated a clinical indication requiring EST termination prior to voluntary cessation associated with the achievement of peak exhaustion," read the statement released by the researchers. Though the research was conducted on healthy people, the researchers associated with the JAMA Network Open noted that people with underlying health conditions talk to their doctors before performing exercise using a face mask.

