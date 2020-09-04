COVID-19 Immunity Or Antibodies Stays From 5 Months To A Year: Studies

COVID-19 immunity or antibodies may last for up to 5 months to a year, propose the scientific studies undertaken by the Health Ministry. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday said, "However, our suggestion is that even if a person has recovered from COVID-19 then also social distancing, wearing face masks and hand sanitising are key preventive measures to be followed." Director-General of ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) Dr Balram Bhargava also shared similar views.

COVID-19 immunity to last 5 months to 1 year

Dr Balram Bhargava said, "Coronavirus is a new disease. It is only 7-8 months old disease, so we do not know how long the immunity will persist. There are several studies being done across the world and looking at how long the antibodies persist. One point to remember is that for the respiratory viruses, whether it is influenza or flu--if you look at it historically, the flu vaccination is given every year. Similarly, the influenza vaccination is given every year because the immunity does not last for up to a year. So that is the point about the immunity. For this (COVID virus) we are looking at it and several studies are ongoing not only in India but across the world."

COVID-19 infection leads to SARS & MERS

COVID-19 virus was recently discovered after its outbreak in Wuhan, China in December 2019. Humans develop many respiratory diseases such as common cold, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) after contracting Coronavirus. Fever, tiredness and dry cough are the most common symptoms of the contagious virus along with SARS & MARS.

People who suffer from COVID-19 often complain of aches & pains, nasal congestion, running nose, sore throat, or diarrhoea, All of these symptoms are very mild at the beginning and then increase gradually. There are cases when people get infected by COVID-19 but show no symptoms and don't feel unwell as well. Around 80% of the people recover from COVID-19 without any special treatment. According to the information shared by the Health Ministry, one out of every 6 people who are infected by the virus become critical and complain of difficulty in breathing.

Old people and those with a medical history of blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes are more prone to the virus. If a person is having difficulty in breathing, fever or cough, they should seek immediate medical attention. So far, COVID-19 tally in India has reached 38,53,406 cases. Out of this, 29,70,492 people have recovered, 67,376 have died and 8,15,538 are the currently active cases in the country. In the past 24 hours, 83,883 new COVID-19 positive cases and 1,043 people have died have been recorded in India. ICMR shared that until 4,55,09.380 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country.

