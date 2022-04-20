COVID-19: India Reports 2x Increase In Infections; 2,067 New Cases Registered In 24 Hrs

As India continues to fight COVID-19, the Ministry and health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday, April 20, informed that India has witnessed a significant increase in coronavirus active cases, with 2,067 infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 4,30,47,594 in the country.

India had reported 2,183 and 1,247 coronavirus infections on April 18 and 19 respectively. The country's active caseload increased to 12,340, constituting 0.03% of total cases. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.49% and the weekly positivity rate is at 0.38%.

With 1,547 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have reached 4,25,13,248 and the recovery rate now stands at 98.76%. According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll saw a rise of 40 fatalities and now stands at 5,22,006.

The testing capacity has increased and as of now, 83.29 crore tests have been conducted. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 4,21,183 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

COVID in India

On Wednesday, the Centre upraised Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, and Mizoram considering the increasing number of COVID cases and also directed them to remain vigilant as these states are witnessing a sharp surge.

On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark. The 30-lakh was breached on August 23, 40-lakh mark on September 5, and 50-lakh mark on September 16 in 2020.

In 2020, the tally went past 60 lakhs on September 28, 70 lakhs on October 11, crossed 80 lakhs on October 29, 90 lakhs on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

On May 4, 2021, the country crossed the grim milestone of two crores, and three crores on June 23 last year.

COVID vaccination drive in India

To date, India has administered a total of 1,86,81,37,612 COVID vaccines under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. More than 2.42 Crore people have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since it started on March 16, 2022.

India on Sunday announced that as per provisional reports by Union Home Ministry, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 186.51 Crore. According to the government release, this has been achieved through 2,27,22,442 sessions.

(Image: PIXABAY/PTI)