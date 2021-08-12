COVID-19 Infection Linked To Problems In Thinking, Attention, Reveals Study

A new study suggests that people who have recovered from COVID-19 may face problems in cognitive tasks such as thinking and attention. According to the study, the people found with more severe COVID-19 symptoms scored lower on an online series of tests. The test conducted by researchers involved more than 80,000 people and found that the performance was most affected in reasoning and problem-solving tasks. The study shows the mental impact of COVID-19 in people who have recovered from it.

COVID-19 impact on brain

The study has been published in the Journal EClinicalMedicine. The data showed that the people who were hospitalised and required a ventilator to help them breathe had the greatest impairment on cognitive tasks. The findings of the study show how COVID-19 infection can have lasting impacts on people’s brain function. Adam Hampshire, study first author, from Imperial College London in the press release informed that the study reveals how COVID-19 infection impacted brain function. The online tests, developed by researchers at Imperial College London, had been opened up to the general public just before the pandemic.

"This research is all converging to indicate that there are some important effects of COVID-19 on the brain that need further investigation," said Hampshire in the press release.

The study found a relationship between deficits in overall cognitive performance and the severity of respiratory symptoms experienced. The research also found that not all areas of thinking ability correlated in the same way with COVID-19 illness and that some abilities were spared, which included recognition of faces that were expressing the same emotion and remembering where a sequence of squares appears on the screen. According to the study, the skills in reasoning such as deciding if relationships between words were similar and problem-solving seemed to show the greatest deficit. The research has been conducted on 81,337 participants who completed the questionnaire, 12,689 people suspected they had COVID-19. Participants reported a range of severity of illness, with 3,559 participants experiencing respiratory symptoms who were able to stay at home. Nearly 200 were hospitalised and about a quarter of this required mechanical ventilation support.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Pixabay