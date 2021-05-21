COVID-19: Kids Suffering From Obesity Under Lockdown More Vulnerable In Third Wave

As obesity can be attributed to lowering immune levels, children under the lockdown deprived of social activity and gaining weight may become more vulnerable to the novel coronavirus in the third wave, doctors have warned. The concerns are raised as Bengaluru witnessed a spike in the children brought into the hospitals down with sickness, and experts warned that it is caused due to the dropping immunity among obese children. Adults and children that are obese are at even greater risk during the COVID-19 pandemic and excessive body weight is linked to impaired immune function, according to scientists.

"Covid-19 is expected to possibly worsen the situation of overweight in middle and high socio-economic groups since the tendency for home confined young and school-aged children and adolescents to indulge in frequent munching or consumption of high calorie and empty nutrient value snacks such as 'namkeen', biscuits, bread, buns, noodles, ice creams, cookies and cakes, fried snacks, sweetened beverages would increase," Dr. Sheila Vir, Director, Public Health Nutrition and Development Centre, Delhi had told PTI citing the National Family Health Survey that found rise in obesity among children across 20 of the total 22 surveyed states.

Obesity causes vulnerability to the COVID-19 infection, and the health of children has been endangered during the pandemic lockdown due to less physical activity and school closures. The contagious coronavirus variants seem to be infecting the children due to greater circulation as they begin to dominate, and with more adults vaccinated the virus may be shifting in its pattern. Experts in India warn that the third wave of COVID-19 in India is more likely to target children under 12 years of age.

Third-wave to hit 'vulnerable children'

Upasana Kamineni, founder of URLife, a wellness platform, and Vice-Chairman CSR, Apollo Hospital had earlier told the local news outlet that India’s third wave will likely hit the vulnerable children as most adults will have vaccinated. Similarly Principal Investigator of Vaccine Safety and Efficacy Trial at AIIMS, Delhi, Dr. Sanjay Rai told the health website The Leaflet that it would be difficult to predict exactly the number of waves of COVID-19 India will witness.

Children have been leading lives in lockdown that lacks healthier practices such as playing games, sports, exercise as schools remain shut and instead have a sedentary lifestyle. Doctors warned to manage the weight gain among children and ensure their both physical and mental wellbeing as cases of novel coronavirus among younger children below the age of 12 have been going up with vacant spread. B.1.1.7 variant, which had rapidly risen in the US, has a higher attack rate among children than earlier versions of the virus, meaning they're more likely to be infected when exposed, US’ Michigan Department of Health and Human Services found, as it tallied data from February 2021.