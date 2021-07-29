COVID-19 Lockdown Pushed Indian Women To Eat 90% Lesser, Says Study

The nationwide lockdown imposed by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 last year has impacted women's nutrition. This was revealed in a study by the Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition. Researchers examined the nutritional values in three major states, Odisha, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, where they found a significant drop in the consumption of foods such as eggs, meat, vegetables and fruits. It is worth noting that these food items are rich in micronutrients that are crucial to good health and development.

Patriarchal social norms also played a key role in food scarcity

"Disentangling the change in food access from PDS and cash transfer programs can shed light on the nutritional quality of food households consumed during the pandemic," noted the research published in the journal Economia Politica earlier this month. While nearly 80% of households had received the PDS ration, anywhere between 40 and 60% did not receive any cash transfers under various government schemes. The research also noted that the health outcomes for Indian women and girls are disproportionately affected by increasing scarcity of food, patriarchal social norms influencing intrahousehold food allocation, and workloads that influence the time allocated to nutritious food preparation.

Food expenditure decreased significantly

The study also said that the expenditure on food has also decreased significantly as compared to the pre-COVID-19 era. On an average, households were spending Rs 545.97 per week on food in May 2019. The COVID-19 lockdown saw their weekly food expenditure fall by 11% to Rs 482.71 in May 2020. It noted a decline in household incomes and food price inflation during the lockdown has played a key role in substantially changing the food expenditures.

The survey also reported a similar deterioration in the quantity and quality of preparation of pulses. "Some said to have had to halve the amount of dal prepared or prepare thinner dals compared to the pre-lockdown days. Such responses were recorded for other nonstaples like dairy, meat/ fish/ poultry, and eggs. It is likely that not only were fewer women consuming nutrition rich nonstaples during the pandemic but that their consumption amounts declined, as compared to pre-pandemic levels," read the report. The data across the board suggests that there has been a decline in nutrition security at the household level.

Nearly 90% of the respondents claimed that they had less food for consumption.

95% of the Indian women said that the diversity of food available had reduced.

While 25% said that they had to cut down on the meals per day compared to a typical day before the COVID-19 lockdown.

(With inputs from journal - Economia Politica)

(Image Credit: PTI/Pixabay)