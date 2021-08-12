COVID-19 May Become A Mostly Childhood Disease In Coming Years, Study Reveals

A modelling study published in the journal, Science Advances, revealed on Thursday that in the next five years, COVID-19 may prove to be like other common-cold coronaviruses and affect mostly children and teenagers who have not yet been vaccinated or exposed to the virus. Noting that COVID-19 severity is generally lower among children, the US-Norwegian team claimed that the overall burden from the infection is expected to reduce as the virus becomes endemic in the global population. The study also noted that such patterns have been observed in other coronaviruses and influenza viruses as they have emerged and then become endemic. In order to analyse potential future scenarios for age-incidence and burden of mortality for COVID-19, the team also developed a "realistic age-structured (RAS) mathematical model" that integrates demographics, degree of social mixing, and duration of infection-blocking and disease-reducing immunity.

Risk of infection will likely shift to younger children

Speaking over this, Ottar Bjornstad from the University of Oslo in Norway said, "Following infection by SARS-CoV-2, there has been a clear sign of increasingly severe outcomes and fatality with age. Yet, our modelling results suggest that the risk of infection will likely shift to younger children as the adult community becomes immune either through vaccination or exposure to the virus." He further said that historical records of respiratory diseases indicate that age-incidence patterns during virgin epidemics can be very different from endemic circulation. "For example, ongoing genomic work suggests that the 1889-1890 pandemic, sometimes known as the Asiatic or Russian flu -- which killed one million people, primarily adults over age 70 -- may have been caused by the emergence of HCoV-OC43 virus, which is now an endemic, mild, repeat-infecting cold virus affecting mostly children of ages 7-12 months old," he added.

Team analysed disease burden for 11 different countries

The team analysed disease burden over immediate, medium and long terms of 1, 10 and 20 years respectively for 11 different countries - China, Japan, South Korea, Spain, UK, France, Germany, Italy, US, Brazil and South Africa, which differed widely in their demographics. The team used data from the United Nations for each of these countries to parameterise the model and found that the reproduction number (R), or the level of transmissibility on any given day is linked to the amount of mobility on that day. The researchers noted that in a scenario of long-lasting immunity, either permanent or at least 10 years, the young are predicted to have the highest rates of infection as older individuals are protected from new infections by prior infection. However, Bjornstad cautioned that if immunity to reinfection by SARS-CoV-2 wanes among adults, the disease burden could remain high in that group, although previous exposure to the virus would lessen the severity of infection. He further stressed the importance of vaccination for stronger protection against the virus.

"For many infectious respiratory diseases, prevalence in the population surges during a virgin epidemic but then recedes in a diminishing wave pattern as the spread of the infection unfolds over time toward an endemic equilibrium," said Ruiyun Li, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Oslo, adding that depending on immunity and demography, the RAS model supports this observed trajectory which predicts a strikingly different age-structure at the start of the COVID-19 epidemic compared to the eventual endemic situation. Meanwhile, Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University in the US, claimed that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. However, the burden of mortality over time may remain unchanged if primary infections do not prevent reinfections or mitigate severe disease among the elderly, she opined.

